PITTSFIELD - Marion E. Norris, 77, died peacefully in her husband's arms on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pittsfield. She was born on Feb. 7, 1942, a daughter of Charles and Margaret (Murphy) Nodine.



In her younger years she worked as a fountain clerk at Berry's Drug Store on Main Street. Later, she was employed by Irving Tanning in Hartland.



Marion had the biggest heart! When she loved someone, she gave it her all. She and Richard enjoyed watching Korean and Chinese dramas together. I Love Lucy, Westerns and the old shows were some of her favorites. She was an avid collector of teapots, stuffed animals and pocketbooks. Marion loved animals, enjoyed flowers, and liked going out at to eat at the local restaurants. Her favorite meal was the scallop dinner at Anglers in Newport.



She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Richard Norris and her fur baby, Bambi, of Pittsfield; her sister, Roseanne Coons of New York, a special, favorite sister-in-law, Dot Dunphy of Pittsfield; and special next door neighbors, Clermont and Kate Spencer.



She was predeceased by her parents and her former husband, Richard Dunphy.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield, with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A committal will immediately follow at the Greenlawn Rest Cemetery, Route 100, in Clinton.



