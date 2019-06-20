Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACKMAN - Marilyn Jane Stanium was born on Nov. 21, 1943 in Nashua, N.H., the daughter of Walter Stanium and Irene Meunier. She passed away on June 15, 2019 in Greenville.



She graduated from Nashua High School in 1961 and worked at a movie theatre and then became a telephone operator. She married James Hegarty on June 25, 1966 and moved to Merrimack, N.H. where they built a house and had two sons, Kerry and Corey. Jim and Marilyn were active members in the local fish and game club.



In 1973, they moved to Jackman and bought Guay's Camps, which were sporting camps on Big Wood Lake. They changed the name to Sally Mountain Cabins, and they offered guided bear hunts, which was a big attraction at the time. They ran the cabins for 13 years and their son, Corey, now owns them. They bought Mountain View Filling Station in 1981 and changed the name to the Jackman Trading Post. They ran the store for 38 years, adding on four times, creating a huge store that has become a landmark in Jackman. In 1991, they started spending their winters in Winter Haven, Fla. They sold merchandise at flea markets in that area until 2006 when they decided to live in Jackman all year again.



Her passion in life was her family. She loved visiting with her two sons, two granddaughters, and daughter-in-law. She enjoyed visiting her relatives in New Hampshire over the years.



She loved operating her businesses, taking care of her pet rabbits, watching deer in her yard, and feeding the ravens.



She was predeceased by her parents; her aunt, Lucille Sylvester, and uncle, Sonny Charpentier.



Her survivors include her beloved husband, James Hegarty. They were 10 days away from their 53rd anniversary. Also, her son, Kerry Hegarty and wife, Amy of Jackman, son, Corey Hegarty, of Jackman; granddaughter, Holly Bragan and husband, Joshua Bragan of Newburgh and granddaughter, Hannah Hegarty of Hermon. Also, her uncle, Walter Charpentier of Las Vegas; her first cousins, Patty Gamache and David Haggerty of Nashua, N.H. and many second and first cousins.







