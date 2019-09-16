Marilyn J. Wheeler (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn J. Wheeler.
Service Information
Duncan Graves Funeral Home
30 Church Street
Presque Isle, ME
04769
(207)-764-0625
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Grant Memorial United Methodist Church
Fleetwood Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PRESQUE ISLE - Marilyn J. Wheeler, 80, passed away Friday Sept. 13, 2019 at the Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Home. She was born April 10, 1939 in Presque Isle, the daughter of Merle and Dorothy (Sprague) Stonehouse. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marilyn was very active in the Grant Memorial United Methodist Church, and the Spragueville Extension.

She is survived by a son, Gary Wheeler and his wife, Kelley of Sidney, two daughters, Tammy Wheeler of Davenport, Fla. and Vicki Huston and her husband, David of Mapleton; two grandchildren, Ryan Huston (Kristen) of Stratham N.H. and Alyssa Michaud (Beau) of Westbrook; two great-grandchildren, Weston Huston and Riggins Michaud; a sister, Nancy Gettig and her husband, Vernon of Readfield, a brother-in-law, Gary Jarvis of Davenport, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne C. Wheeler; and sister, Lois Jarvis.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Grant Memorial United Methodist Church, Fleetwood Street, Presque Isle.

Family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care she received at Presque Isle Nursing home (PEC Unit).

Interment will be private for family at Fairmount Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.duncan-graves.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the

Grant United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 992

Presque Isle, ME 04769

or to the

Aroostook House of Comfort

P.O. Box 867

Presque Isle, ME 04769

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details