PRESQUE ISLE - Marilyn J. Wheeler, 80, passed away Friday Sept. 13, 2019 at the Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Home. She was born April 10, 1939 in Presque Isle, the daughter of Merle and Dorothy (Sprague) Stonehouse. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marilyn was very active in the Grant Memorial United Methodist Church, and the Spragueville Extension.
She is survived by a son, Gary Wheeler and his wife, Kelley of Sidney, two daughters, Tammy Wheeler of Davenport, Fla. and Vicki Huston and her husband, David of Mapleton; two grandchildren, Ryan Huston (Kristen) of Stratham N.H. and Alyssa Michaud (Beau) of Westbrook; two great-grandchildren, Weston Huston and Riggins Michaud; a sister, Nancy Gettig and her husband, Vernon of Readfield, a brother-in-law, Gary Jarvis of Davenport, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne C. Wheeler; and sister, Lois Jarvis.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Grant Memorial United Methodist Church, Fleetwood Street, Presque Isle.
Family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care she received at Presque Isle Nursing home (PEC Unit).
Interment will be private for family at Fairmount Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.duncan-graves.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the
Grant United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 992
Presque Isle, ME 04769
or to the
Aroostook House of Comfort
P.O. Box 867
Presque Isle, ME 04769
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 16, 2019