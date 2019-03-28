Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn G. (Paquet) Theriault. View Sign

WINSLOW - Marilyn G. (Paquet) Theriault, 83, passed away March 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in Winslow. She was born Feb. 22, 1936 in Winslow, the daughter of Emile and Florence (Massé) Paquet.



She was educated and graduated in the schools of Winslow. In August of 1956, she married Joseph A. Theriault at St. John's Church in Winslow. She was employed for many years as a waitress at the Silent Woman and Bonanza, at Mamouth Mart and retired from Kyes Fiber.



Hobbies/interests included spelling bee champion, candle pin state champion bowler, Bingo Aficionado!!! (enthusiast) loved couples dancing, camping and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandkids. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor.



Marilyn is survived by four sons, Tim Theriault and wife, Carmen of Winslow, Ken Theriault and wife, Lise of Winslow, Tony Theriault and Karen, of Waterville, Joey Theriault and wife, Michelle of Winslow, two daughters, Fran Hudson and husband, Mark of Winslow, Sue Rodrigue and husband, David of Winslow, sister-in-law, Theresa (Theriault) Dutil and husband, Norman of Oakland; six granddaughters, Casey Ramsdell and husband, Rusty of Winslow, Lisa Meng of Virginia, Julie Theriault, Elise Theriault and husband, Mark Pelletier of Winslow, Jayde Couturier and husband, Garret of Winslow, Emilee Theriault of Winslow, seven grandsons, Jamie Theriault and spouse, Johnathan Schulte of Gorham, Chris Moser of Sidney, Cory Moser and wife, Alex of Sidney, Travis Veilleux, of Unity, Seth Theriault of Winslow, Nate Theriault of Connecticut, Ben Theriault of Connecticut; 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by sister, Olivette Letourneau of Winslow, five brothers, Leonel Paquet, Maurice Paquette and wife, Claudette, Clarence Paquet and wife, Yvette of Winslow, Lawrence Jean Paquet and wife, Mary Jane of Winslow, Dave Paquet and wife, Mary Ann of Winslow; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Theriault; parents, Emile and Florence Paquet; and siblings, Dorianne Poulin, Marcel Paquet, Marriette Leavitt, Justine Dolham, Camile Paquet, Frances "Chic" Madore and a very special sister-in-law, Shirley Paquet.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to her personal caregivers, Rose Maheau and a very special acknowledgement to caregiver Stacy Higgins, who always gave more of herself to help not only mom, but also the family when need be, for so many years!



Also, a special thank you to Lynn Cote FNP, for always being there for so many years.



Christopher and Sara, for all you both did, thank you.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Corpus Christi, Notre Dame parish, in Waterville, Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marilyn's memory to



Maine,



383 US Route 1, Suite 2C,



Scarborough, ME 04074.







WINSLOW - Marilyn G. (Paquet) Theriault, 83, passed away March 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in Winslow. She was born Feb. 22, 1936 in Winslow, the daughter of Emile and Florence (Massé) Paquet.She was educated and graduated in the schools of Winslow. In August of 1956, she married Joseph A. Theriault at St. John's Church in Winslow. She was employed for many years as a waitress at the Silent Woman and Bonanza, at Mamouth Mart and retired from Kyes Fiber.Hobbies/interests included spelling bee champion, candle pin state champion bowler, Bingo Aficionado!!! (enthusiast) loved couples dancing, camping and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandkids. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor.Marilyn is survived by four sons, Tim Theriault and wife, Carmen of Winslow, Ken Theriault and wife, Lise of Winslow, Tony Theriault and Karen, of Waterville, Joey Theriault and wife, Michelle of Winslow, two daughters, Fran Hudson and husband, Mark of Winslow, Sue Rodrigue and husband, David of Winslow, sister-in-law, Theresa (Theriault) Dutil and husband, Norman of Oakland; six granddaughters, Casey Ramsdell and husband, Rusty of Winslow, Lisa Meng of Virginia, Julie Theriault, Elise Theriault and husband, Mark Pelletier of Winslow, Jayde Couturier and husband, Garret of Winslow, Emilee Theriault of Winslow, seven grandsons, Jamie Theriault and spouse, Johnathan Schulte of Gorham, Chris Moser of Sidney, Cory Moser and wife, Alex of Sidney, Travis Veilleux, of Unity, Seth Theriault of Winslow, Nate Theriault of Connecticut, Ben Theriault of Connecticut; 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by sister, Olivette Letourneau of Winslow, five brothers, Leonel Paquet, Maurice Paquette and wife, Claudette, Clarence Paquet and wife, Yvette of Winslow, Lawrence Jean Paquet and wife, Mary Jane of Winslow, Dave Paquet and wife, Mary Ann of Winslow; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Theriault; parents, Emile and Florence Paquet; and siblings, Dorianne Poulin, Marcel Paquet, Marriette Leavitt, Justine Dolham, Camile Paquet, Frances "Chic" Madore and a very special sister-in-law, Shirley Paquet.The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to her personal caregivers, Rose Maheau and a very special acknowledgement to caregiver Stacy Higgins, who always gave more of herself to help not only mom, but also the family when need be, for so many years!Also, a special thank you to Lynn Cote FNP, for always being there for so many years.Christopher and Sara, for all you both did, thank you.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Corpus Christi, Notre Dame parish, in Waterville, Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marilyn's memory toMaine,383 US Route 1, Suite 2C,Scarborough, ME 04074. Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.