PITTSFIELD - Marilyn F. Lloyd, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Scarborough. It is impossible to capture her essence in a few short sentences, but those that knew her will remember her caring, nurturing soul and appreciate the positive impact she had on everyone she came in contact with.



Marilyn was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Debec, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of Edwin and Faye (Thompson) Fleming. After her graduation from Ricker Classical Institute, Marilyn attended New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing to receive her RN diploma. Marilyn married the love of her life, Sam, in 1948. While he was attending college at UMO, she worked at local hospitals. The family settled in Pittsfield where they raised their family.



When Sebasticook Valley Hospital opened, Marilyn saw an opportunity to continue her nursing career in her own community. She worked there for 25 years in a variety of roles. She is remembered by many for her dedication to quality patient care.



The Lloyd household became a haven for friends and extended family. Many dinners were easily expanded to feed extra guests. Friends always felt welcomed and would be put to work preparing for meals. Marilyn loved to plan gatherings that brought together family and friends. She truly enjoyed being with people and many college friendships lasted a lifetime.



Marilyn loved to travel and knew how to do it cheaply. She brought a hotplate, cooler and thermos bottles. A picnic area was the preferred dining location. She arranged for visits with many friends and family along the way so a hotel stay was a rarity.



Marilyn was the last surviving member of the Fleming siblings, leaving John's widow, Bea Fleming, as the last of their generation. She will be missed by her children: Doug Lloyd and his wife, Rodie, Martha Lloyd and her husband, Jim Evans, Mary



She was loved and admired by her grandchildren: Sam Lloyd, Peter Lloyd, Beth Evans, Sam Evans, Gavin (Jean) Smith, Brian (Melissa) Smith, Karen (Corey) Marceau, Maggie Bryant and Douglas Bryant. She adored her great-grandchildren: Spencer, Olivia, and Landon.



She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel D. Lloyd; her parents; her siblings: Anna Leland, Ruth Sanders, Hope York and John Fleming.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 3, at the First Baptist Church, 245 Main Street, Pittsfield, with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Immediately after the service, a luncheon will be held in the church fellowship hall and all are welcome. A committal will follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



First Baptist Church of Pittsfield,



North Vienna Methodist Church,



Redington Memorial Home in Skowhegan,



or Sebasticook Valley Hospital.







