RANDOLPH - On Monday, March 18, 2019, Marilyn (Farley) Emery passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a short battle with a brain tumor.



Marilyn was born on Aug. 23, 1938, to Archibald and Olga (Lathrop) Farley in Presque Isle. She was the youngest of nine children. Marilyn was born in "the County" but moved to Randolph at a young age. All 11 of them moved in to a house on Kinderhook Street, which although perhaps not large in size, was definitely full of love. Marilyn often had many stories of growing up and always portrayed a childhood full of love and happiness. As Marilyn grew older, she initially decided to go to college to be a teacher. That all changed when she met Robert L. Emery Sr. They fell in love and in May of 1959, were happily married at the Randolph United Methodist Church. Marilyn and Bob had two children, Kimberley and Robert Jr.



Marilyn stayed home with the children until they became old enough for school and then began working at Health-Tex. Marilyn eventually ended up working at Welby Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. In March of 1993, at the age of 55, Marilyn began what would be her perfect occupation at Togus VA. For the last (almost) 26 years, Marilyn would smile, laugh, and chat with numerous veterans as she handed them their medications. She may have just been a pharmacy technician, however, she touched the lives of many, many veterans. She would take time to really get to know them and she genuinely cared about each and every one of them. No one will ever be able to fully replace her, and she will be missed by co-workers and veterans alike.



In addition to being a caring pharmacy technician, Marilyn was perhaps most importantly a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.



Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Emery Sr. He had battled many illnesses in his lifetime and Marilyn was always right by his side, up until the day he passed. Although it had been 10 years, she still spoke of him daily.



Marilyn also leaves behind a daughter, Kimberley Emery of Randolph; a son, Robert Emery Jr. of China; a stepdaughter, Jackie Anzuini and husband, Peter of Freeport; a stepson, Scott Emery and wife, Ellie of Randolph. Marilyn was also a kind, loving, caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Known as "Nana," she was always proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's accomplishments and would tell anyone who would listen about all of them. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Chris Wallace of Freeport, Jennifer LaPalme and husband, Jonathan of Gardiner, Bryanna Emery of China, and Vincent Emery of China. Marilyn also loved spending time with her only two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Evangeline LaPalme, who provided her much love, joy, and entertainment in the short amount of time she had with them, both.



Marilyn was also a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church in Randolph for over 50 years. She took comfort in the Lord and her faith and as she grew older, became even closer in her relationship with God. She would often help out at the Clothes Closet on weekends and would be at almost every church supper, either helping out or making beans. Marilyn was a caring, helpful woman who had a smile that could light up any room and she will be greatly missed by many, many people, however, comfort can be taken in the fact that she is now with the Lord and also reunited with her dear husband, Robert.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Randolph United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m., 16 Ashbury Street, Randolph. Please join us after the service in the fellowship hall for a chance to reminisce and tell stories of all of our fond memories of Marilyn, as we celebrate her 80 years of joy, laughs, smiles and good times.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the



Randolph United



Methodist Church,



16 Ashbury Street,



Randolph, Maine 04346







