WHITEFIELD, N.H. - Marilyn Brado-MacDonald died at the Summit by Morrison Memory Care Unit, in Whitefield, N.H., on March 25, 2019. She was born and raised in Jackman on March 8, 1929. Marilyn is predeceased by her first husband, Richard R. Brado; a son, Richard E Brado; and her second husband, Robert M. MacDonald. She is survived by her son, Barry C. Brado and his wife, Doreen of Dalton, N.H.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved reading, traveling and music. She was an accomplished pianist. She retired as the children's librarian for the City of South Portland in 1994. In her retirement years, in Kennebunk, she enjoyed volunteering at the Kennebunkport Public Library and reading to children. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence. Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, P.O. Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 earmarked to the children's library.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Brado-MacDonald.
Bailey Funeral Home
210 Main Street
Lancaster, NH 03584
(603) 788-3381
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 28, 2019