Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 Memorial service 10:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4 Hasson Street Farmingdale , ME

GIBERT, Ariz. - Marilyn Ann Guerrette, 82, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 residing in Generations at Agritopia, where she was lovingly cared for by the Memory Care Center staff.



She was born in Gardiner on Dec. 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Arthur A. Webb and Bernice (Wilson) Webb.



Marilyn attended Gardiner area schools and worked at the Gardiner Shoe Factory. While employed there she met the love of her life, William G. Guerrette Sr., and they were soon married Nov. 8, 1958. During their 60-plus years together they welcomed seven children, 30 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren (and still counting!)



Marilyn was predeceased by her son, Steven Walter Guerrette; her parents; her sister, Alice Webb and her younger brother, Jack Webb.



She is survived by her husband, William G. Guerrette Sr. of Chelsea; her son, William Guerrette and wife, Theresa of Pittston, her son, Dennis Guerrette of Manchester, her son Glen Guerrette and wife, Kim of Augusta, her daughter, Kathy Rollender and husband Bill, of Gilbert, Ariz., her daughter Michele Stanley and husband, Ron of Gilbert, Ariz. and her daughter, Melinda Jean and husband, Mike of Tempe Ariz. She is also survived by her older brother, Charles Webb of Florida.



Marilyn was known as "Nana" to her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who cherish memories of visiting with Nana and Papa at their camp in Maine. Nana loved to welcome all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with hugs, cookies, her smile and kind words.



Marilyn was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 55 years. She loved and was loved in return by her many Brothers and Sisters in the Gospel at the Farmingdale Ward. Her family and friends will attest that Marilyn was a woman without guile, who embodied the teachings of her Savior to "Love One Another". We have faith that our Heavenly Father will welcome her with open arms for her faithful life as a daughter of God.



Visiting hours will be held Friday, May 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.



The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4 Hasson Street, Farmingdale, Maine. Her family invites any who were touched by Marilyn's wonderful smile and kind nature to join us.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







