WATERVILLE - Marilyn A. (Spiller) Baker, 87, passed away March 13, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Augusta. She was born Feb. 26, 1932 in Leominster, Mass., the daughter of Merrill E. and Grace J. (Carter) Spiller.
She was a graduate of Leominster High School and of the Massachusetts School of Nursing. She was employed for several years in the field of nursing in doctor's offices, nursing homes, VA Home Health and private patients. Marilyn was a member of the Somerset Samplers Quilting Club and enjoyed quilting, cooking, and loved cats.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edmund Boucher of Augusta; two sons, Kevin Baker and wife Penney of Mt. Vernon, Greg Baker and wife Paula of Smithfield; three grandsons, Chad Baker and wife Tonya of Palmer, Alaska, Seth Baker of Portland, and Benjamin Baker of Bangor; two great grandsons, James and Alexander Baker both of Palmer, Alaska; brother, Merrill Spiller and wife Betty Joan of Vernon, Vt.
A memorial service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make
donations in Marilyn's memory to the:
Humane Society
Waterville Area
100 Webb Road
Waterville, ME 04901,
or a .
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan, ME 04976
207-474-0000
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 19, 2019