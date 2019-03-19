Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was a graduate of Leominster High School and of the Massachusetts School of Nursing. She was employed for several years in the field of nursing in doctor's offices, nursing homes, VA Home Health and private patients. Marilyn was a member of the Somerset Samplers Quilting Club and enjoyed quilting, cooking, and loved cats.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edmund Boucher of Augusta; two sons, Kevin Baker and wife Penney of Mt. Vernon, Greg Baker and wife Paula of Smithfield; three grandsons, Chad Baker and wife Tonya of Palmer, Alaska, Seth Baker of Portland, and Benjamin Baker of Bangor; two great grandsons, James and Alexander Baker both of Palmer, Alaska; brother, Merrill Spiller and wife Betty Joan of Vernon, Vt.



A memorial service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make



donations in Marilyn's memory to the:



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME 04901,



or a .







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

