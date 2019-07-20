Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Lillian Heffren. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Augustine's Church Augusta , ME View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Maine Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. - Marie Lillian Heffren passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. She died at home enveloped with love and surrounded by family. Marie is survived by her four children, Sandra Jean and her husband, Leonel "Bucky" LaRochelle, from Augusta, Linda Jean and her husband, John Nellenback from Cape Cod, Mass. with whom she lived for the last two and a half years, Robert Jean and his wife, Nancy (Martin) from Derry, N.H. and Richard Jean and his wife, Louise (Joly) from Northwood, N.H., her two stepchildren, Kathy Heffren and her partner, Rob Willis from Winter Park, Fla., and James Heffren and his partner, Lee Auchincloss from South Portland; and her two half-sisters, Mary Gilbert and her husband, Robert from Berwick, and Carol Hawthorne and her husband, Tim from Gordonville, Pa. She was Meme to Kathy and her husband, Tony, Bishop and his husband, David, Bobbi, Erin, Nicole and her husband, Michael, Jordan, Sheena and her husband, Brian, and Nate; great-grandmother to Cooper, Elara, Grayson, Jackson, Olivia and Leyton. She also leaves behind many, many treasured nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her first husband, Patrick Jean from Augusta and her second husband, Vaughn Heffren from Fairfield. Marie was born on Sept. 2, 1931 in Portland, to Oceila Morin and was adopted and raised by Archie and Laura Corbin LaRochelle in the Pittsfield and Waterville areas. She graduated with the class of 1950 from MCI in Pittsfield. Marie was raised by the influence of nine older siblings, growing up in a loving and close family. All have predeceased her. At the age of 81, she discovered three half-sisters, connecting with and meeting Mary Gilbert, with whom she established a close relationship. Those who met her were dazzled by her bright and infectious smile. Marie had a passion for gardening, in particular her love of orchids that drew her to snowbird to Sebastian, Fla. for winters. She loved the winter warmth and quickly became a Florida gal! She would challenge you to a Hand and Foot card game or jigsaw puzzle at a moment's notice! She will truly be missed. There will be a funeral mass on August 30 at 11 a.m. at St Augustine's Church in Augusta, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Marie Heffren to theMaine Children's Home for Little Wanderers93 Silver St.Waterville ME 04901







