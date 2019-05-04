Guest Book View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Cemetery Gardiner , ME View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Gardiner American Legion Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Marie J. Atkins made her way to the other side on April 30, 2019, with her daughters by her side. She was born the last child to Ernest and Madeline Whalen Atkins on Dec. 20, 1958.She grew up with her four older brothers teasing and teaching her about life in the '60's. She graduated Gardiner Area High School in 1977 after which she took off on a road trip for a year and a half touring the USA. She worked in Florida and Arizona to fund the trip along the way. She then lived in Pennsylvania for a year after a short visit back from her adventure.She worked several jobs beginning at the age of 13. Her longest employment was at Central Maine Power Company for 23 years. She then went to the State of Maine as an Income Tax Examiner, which she said was the most unsatisfying job ever.She taught Sunday School for five years at St. Joseph's, was a member of T.C. Hamlin PTA, organized and created a Neighborhood Crime Watch for the town of Randolph. She donated to many causes throughout the years and crocheted infant hats for preemies at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.Right, wrong or indifferent, she was never afraid to give her opinion. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. But most of all, she loved to make others laugh. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days and wanted to thank each of you for all the love you gave.Marie is survived by her daughters who love her deeply, Stacey and Melissa Shea; her oldest brother, Ernest D. Jr. and wife Janet Atkins; and her most prized was her granddaughter Lucy Grace; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Nancy Jean, her three brothers David, Terry and Richard Atkins; all four grandparents; and her beloved companion Mylo.A Burial will be held Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Gardiner followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at the Gardiner American Legion.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com .Donations may be made in Marie's honor to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalhttps://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Published in Central Maine on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

