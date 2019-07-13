Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Funeral service 1:00 PM Christ Community Fellowship Church 43 Maple Street Madison , ME View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Brad and Lynn's home Norridgewock , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Marguerite Yvonne (Patterson) Libby, 82, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Augusta.



She was born in Abbot, on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Frederick Abbott Patterson and Genie (French) Patterson.



She graduated from Somerset Academy in Athens, class of 1954. She attended Bangor School of Hairdressing after high school. During her first year of beautician school she worked at Mt. Kineo in Rockwood and later went on to work at the beauty shop at Fort Belvoir, Va. She also worked and taught at the Una Collins School of Hairdressing for several years before opening Marguerite's Beauty Shop out of her home in Skowhegan.



She married Douglas Farrin in 1955. They were married for 27 years and had three sons together. In 1965 they purchased Riverside Market in Norridgewock, which they operated for seven and a half years. She became a sales agent at The Heart of Maine Real Estate Company in Norridgewock. In 1981, Governor Joe Brennan appointed her Register of Deeds of Somerset County. She served the people of Somerset County for 20 years before retiring.



In 1993, she married Zane Libby. The couple shared 15 years of blissful marriage before Zane's passing in 2008. During her marriage to Zane, they were very active with the Kora Shriners, often their home was used as a staging location for the Klown unit. She was also Past Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, Manerva Chapter #74 in Madison.



For years, she and Zane spent their winters in Florida where they met many dear friends. After Zane's passing, she continued to "winter" in Florida until returning to Maine to be closer to family. She loved cooking, reading, knitting, traveling, playing cribbage, and watching her game shows. She enjoyed going to gatherings, helping others and spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her three sons, Rusty Farrin and his companion, Cindy Hamilton, of Randolph, Brad Farrin and his companion, Lynn Boucher, of Norridgewock, Marc Farrin and his companion, Jennifer Duley, of Durham; her brother, Richard Patterson and his wife, Pauline of Hartland, her sister, Gloria Frederick and her husband, Edward of Norridgewock; seven grandchildren, Barrett, Aaron, Jacob, Joshua, Danielle, Haley, and Amelia; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Zane Libby; and three sisters, Alice Sawyer, Greta Hayden, and Marie Small.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at the Christ Community Fellowship Church which she attended, 43 Maple Street, Madison, Maine. A celebration of life will be held at Brad and Lynn's home in Norridgewock immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Donations may be made in Marguerite's memory to the







2451 Crystal Drive



Suite 900



Arlington, VA 22202



or call



1-800-DIABETES



(800-342-2383)



or go to



http://www.diabetes.org/







SKOWHEGAN - Marguerite Yvonne (Patterson) Libby, 82, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Augusta.She was born in Abbot, on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Frederick Abbott Patterson and Genie (French) Patterson.She graduated from Somerset Academy in Athens, class of 1954. She attended Bangor School of Hairdressing after high school. During her first year of beautician school she worked at Mt. Kineo in Rockwood and later went on to work at the beauty shop at Fort Belvoir, Va. She also worked and taught at the Una Collins School of Hairdressing for several years before opening Marguerite's Beauty Shop out of her home in Skowhegan.She married Douglas Farrin in 1955. They were married for 27 years and had three sons together. In 1965 they purchased Riverside Market in Norridgewock, which they operated for seven and a half years. She became a sales agent at The Heart of Maine Real Estate Company in Norridgewock. In 1981, Governor Joe Brennan appointed her Register of Deeds of Somerset County. She served the people of Somerset County for 20 years before retiring.In 1993, she married Zane Libby. The couple shared 15 years of blissful marriage before Zane's passing in 2008. During her marriage to Zane, they were very active with the Kora Shriners, often their home was used as a staging location for the Klown unit. She was also Past Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, Manerva Chapter #74 in Madison.For years, she and Zane spent their winters in Florida where they met many dear friends. After Zane's passing, she continued to "winter" in Florida until returning to Maine to be closer to family. She loved cooking, reading, knitting, traveling, playing cribbage, and watching her game shows. She enjoyed going to gatherings, helping others and spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her three sons, Rusty Farrin and his companion, Cindy Hamilton, of Randolph, Brad Farrin and his companion, Lynn Boucher, of Norridgewock, Marc Farrin and his companion, Jennifer Duley, of Durham; her brother, Richard Patterson and his wife, Pauline of Hartland, her sister, Gloria Frederick and her husband, Edward of Norridgewock; seven grandchildren, Barrett, Aaron, Jacob, Joshua, Danielle, Haley, and Amelia; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Zane Libby; and three sisters, Alice Sawyer, Greta Hayden, and Marie Small.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at the Christ Community Fellowship Church which she attended, 43 Maple Street, Madison, Maine. A celebration of life will be held at Brad and Lynn's home in Norridgewock immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Donations may be made in Marguerite's memory to the2451 Crystal DriveSuite 900Arlington, VA 22202or call1-800-DIABETES(800-342-2383)or go to Published in Central Maine on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close