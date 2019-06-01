Guest Book View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Graveside service 10:00 AM St. Francis Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Marguerite T. Barnes, also known as "Maggie" and "Mem", passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019.



She was born in Waterville, the only child of Francois and Bertha (Caron) Talbot on March 23, 1938. Raised in Waterville, Maggie attended Mount Merici Academy from kindergarten through high school, graduating in the class of 1955. She attended Central Beauty School in Augusta, graduating and passing the State Board in 1957. Maggie was a self-employed hairdresser for 52 years, a member of the Waterville Hairdressers Association and Maine State Hair Fashion Committee.



In 1959 she married Robert Wills Barnes, they had two daughters, Michelle Ann and Lisa Hylda.



Maggie was predeceased by her parents; her husband in 2007; her youngest daughter, Lisa Barnes Gurski in 2011; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Barnes and David Barnes.



Maggie is survived by her daughter, Michelle MacKenzie and fiancé, Chuck Button; her grandchildren, Margo and Jay MacKenzie and Randi Gurski; son-in-law, Paul Gurski; her special cousin, Georgette Desmond; sisters-in-law, Anna Barnes Hall and Sherlene Barnes; and long-time friends, Jackie, Lorraine and Betty; nieces and a nephew and their families; and many other dear friends and neighbors.



A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at:



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, Maggie asks that you give someone a flower and a smile,



or do a good deed.







An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Published in Central Maine on June 1, 2019

