FALMOUTH - Margaret "Maggie" Paquet, formerly of Winslow, Maine, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 93. Margaret was born in Waterville on May 29, 1926, to Aurore Mathieu Boutin and Stanley Boutin. She graduated from Winslow High School in 1944 and attended Thomas College. Margaret worked at the State of Maine Bureau of Accounts and Control, the State Liquor Commission and the Kennebec County Superior Court retiring in 1989. She was predeceased by her husband, Marcel; her brother, Mike Boutin; her son, John and her daughter, Betty. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Washer and her husband, Chuck, of Kennebunk; her sons, Scott Paquet, and his wife, Brenda, of Portland, and David Thomas (Tom) Paquet and his wife, Sylvia, of Boston. She also leaves three grandchildren, Marc Paquet and his wife, Renee, of Belchertown, Mass., Eric Washer and his wife, Lisa, of New York, N.Y., Rob Washer of Merrimack, N.H., and one great grandchild, Alec Paquet of Belchertown, Mass. The family wants to thanks those who helped with Maggie's care later in life including Ken Quirion, and a special thanks to Jane and Jean (Lawrence) Paquet who welcomed Maggie into their home for regular weekly dinners that she enjoyed and appreciated.
A private burial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 13, 2019