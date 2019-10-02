Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise Getchell. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church 10 Pleasant St Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Margaret Louise Getchell of Waterville died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sept. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 88.



Margaret was born in Kezar Falls, Maine on August 22, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Louis Caryle "Carl" Marshall and Hilda Mae (Esterbrook) Marshall of Auburn. Margaret attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1949, and she graduated from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. That same year, she moved to Waterville and worked as a registered nurse at Maine Medical Health Thayer Unit until her retirement in 1994. The last 23 years were spent working in the Coronary Intensive Care Unit. She also taught other medical professionals the Coronary Care Course, along with Dr. Michael Szucs, for 15 years.



Margaret married Earl "Jim" Getchell, the love of her life, in 1954. They remained happily married for 48 years until his death in 2002. Together they enjoyed spending time at their camp in Bridgton, and on their many vacations to South Carolina.



She was a fervent member of the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church since 1954 and served in various capacities there for most of these years. Of primary importance to her was her strong faith in Christ Jesus. She led a Bible Study group at her church for many years, and with her angelic voice, she sang for her church in ensembles, choir, and solo.



Margaret had a keen intellect and a wide range of interests. She loved Nature and the outdoors. She was an avid bird-watcher, was a member of the Josselyn Botanical Society for 43 years, and loved working in her backyard gardens. She was an ardent reader and a passionate scholar of Civil War history, astronomy, and grand opera. She also enjoyed crocheting and puzzles, and was devoted to her close circle of female friends.



Her greatest joys were her two sons and their wives and her three grandchildren. She leaves behind sons Scott B. Getchell and Catherine L. Monrose of Cambridge, Mass., and David N. and Elizabeth S. Getchell of Salem, N.H. and South Carolina; a granddaughter Marisol R. M. Getchell, and grandsons, Bryce J. Getchell of Derry, N.H., and Christian J. Getchell of Salem, N.H.; and in-law cousin Anna (Barnes) Hall. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband Earl "Jim" Getchell, and her brother-in-law Glenn A. Getchell.



Visitors may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St,, Fairfield, ME 04937.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct.12, at 2 p.m. at the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church, 10 Pleasant St., Waterville, with the Reverend Michael Alix officiating.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in her name to:



Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church



10 Pleasant St.



Waterville, ME 04901







WATERVILLE - Margaret Louise Getchell of Waterville died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sept. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 88.Margaret was born in Kezar Falls, Maine on August 22, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Louis Caryle "Carl" Marshall and Hilda Mae (Esterbrook) Marshall of Auburn. Margaret attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1949, and she graduated from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. That same year, she moved to Waterville and worked as a registered nurse at Maine Medical Health Thayer Unit until her retirement in 1994. The last 23 years were spent working in the Coronary Intensive Care Unit. She also taught other medical professionals the Coronary Care Course, along with Dr. Michael Szucs, for 15 years.Margaret married Earl "Jim" Getchell, the love of her life, in 1954. They remained happily married for 48 years until his death in 2002. Together they enjoyed spending time at their camp in Bridgton, and on their many vacations to South Carolina.She was a fervent member of the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church since 1954 and served in various capacities there for most of these years. Of primary importance to her was her strong faith in Christ Jesus. She led a Bible Study group at her church for many years, and with her angelic voice, she sang for her church in ensembles, choir, and solo.Margaret had a keen intellect and a wide range of interests. She loved Nature and the outdoors. She was an avid bird-watcher, was a member of the Josselyn Botanical Society for 43 years, and loved working in her backyard gardens. She was an ardent reader and a passionate scholar of Civil War history, astronomy, and grand opera. She also enjoyed crocheting and puzzles, and was devoted to her close circle of female friends.Her greatest joys were her two sons and their wives and her three grandchildren. She leaves behind sons Scott B. Getchell and Catherine L. Monrose of Cambridge, Mass., and David N. and Elizabeth S. Getchell of Salem, N.H. and South Carolina; a granddaughter Marisol R. M. Getchell, and grandsons, Bryce J. Getchell of Derry, N.H., and Christian J. Getchell of Salem, N.H.; and in-law cousin Anna (Barnes) Hall. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband Earl "Jim" Getchell, and her brother-in-law Glenn A. Getchell.Visitors may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St,, Fairfield, ME 04937.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct.12, at 2 p.m. at the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church, 10 Pleasant St., Waterville, with the Reverend Michael Alix officiating.An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com . Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, ME.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her name to:Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church10 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close