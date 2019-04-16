Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SMITHFIELD - Margaret Louise Dellarma, 85, passed peacefully at her home in Smithfield on April 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 29, 1933 in Auburn, the daughter of Elwyn and Annie (Jordan) Bridges. She graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1951. She married Pietro J. Dellarma Jr. on July 7, 1951 in Norridgewock. He died in 1990.



Margaret first started working at Quimby Veneer Mill in Bingham, spending many years there. She then became employed at the Somerset County Court House in Skowhegan, working there from the mid 80s until retiring in 2003.



Margaret loved living on the lake, kayaking with her dog, Rusty, having family barbecues, attending as many of her grandchildren's sports and dancing events as possible. She loved spending time with her family and loving them unconditionally. She is survived by six children, Pietro Joseph Dellarma III and his wife, Sherry, Linda Dellarma, Thomas Dellarma and his wife, Kim, Terry Dellarma and his wife, Kathy, Brent Dellarma and partner, Delana Yeaton, Derek Dellarma and his wife, Hailey; nine grandchildren, Pietro IV, Bridget, Nicole, Tanisha, Tiffany, Mike, April, Cooper, and Kaitlin; two great-grandchildren, Paislee, and Ashton; her sister, Doris Dean; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by daughter, Cheryl McAfee.



A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Pierce Cemetery in Solon with a gathering of family and friends immediately following in Solon.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine 04976.



Donations may be made in her memory to the



Travis Mills Foundation,



89 Water St.,



Hallowell, Maine 04347 or



[email protected]



foundation.org







183 Madison Ave

Skowhegan , ME 04976

(207) 474-3357 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 16, 2019

