Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Linda Hoffman. View Sign

CLINTON – Margaret Linda Hoffman, 66, passed peacefully at her home Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born March 24, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of John Paul Hoffman II and Margaret June (DeLacey) Hoffman. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in New York City and attended cosmetology school for a year. She will be remembered for her crafting, crocheting and playing cards. Linda had an amazing ability for word games such as Boggle, Scrabble and crossword puzzles. She loved being with her family and friends and cared for everyone. She loved her family, pets and Mickey Mouse.She is survived by three sons, Peter Visconti and wife Melissa, Michael Shannon and family, and Dennis Shannon, Jr. and family, three daughters, Madelaina Waldron and husband William "My Billy", Margaret Visconti, and Maria Bruno; siblings, Kyle Hoffman and wife Onawa, John Paul Hoffman III and family, and Arthur Hoffman and family; grandchildren, Pearle June, Ashly Lynn, Francis Romello, Anthony Austin, and Akeem Rashaard; great-grandchildren, Sylvio William, Pyper Lynn, Lilly Ann and Jaxon Remo.Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Ave., Pittsfield, with the Rev. Father Frank Morin officiating. Spring burial will be in the Hoffman lot, Riverside Cemetery, Newport.Those who wish may leave written condolences at







CLINTON – Margaret Linda Hoffman, 66, passed peacefully at her home Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born March 24, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of John Paul Hoffman II and Margaret June (DeLacey) Hoffman. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in New York City and attended cosmetology school for a year. She will be remembered for her crafting, crocheting and playing cards. Linda had an amazing ability for word games such as Boggle, Scrabble and crossword puzzles. She loved being with her family and friends and cared for everyone. She loved her family, pets and Mickey Mouse.She is survived by three sons, Peter Visconti and wife Melissa, Michael Shannon and family, and Dennis Shannon, Jr. and family, three daughters, Madelaina Waldron and husband William "My Billy", Margaret Visconti, and Maria Bruno; siblings, Kyle Hoffman and wife Onawa, John Paul Hoffman III and family, and Arthur Hoffman and family; grandchildren, Pearle June, Ashly Lynn, Francis Romello, Anthony Austin, and Akeem Rashaard; great-grandchildren, Sylvio William, Pyper Lynn, Lilly Ann and Jaxon Remo.Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Ave., Pittsfield, with the Rev. Father Frank Morin officiating. Spring burial will be in the Hoffman lot, Riverside Cemetery, Newport.Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com Memorial donations may be made to assistthe family to: c/o Maria Bruno, 1892 Bangor Rd., Clinton, ME 04927 Funeral Home Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Newport - Newport

117 Main Street

Newport , ME 04953

207-368-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close