Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock. Service Following Services Skowhegan Federated Church

NORRIDGEWOCK - Heaven is blessed with a new angel. Our beloved mother, Margaret Lilla (Frederick) Nickerson, slipped peacefully from this earth on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Norridgewock to Atwood and Myrtice (Rogers) Frederick.



On March 21, 1953, Margaret married the love her life, her soul mate, the boy next door, Edgar Nickerson. Look to the stars and you'll see them dancing together again.



Mom was a proud graduate of Skowhegan High School in the class of 1950 where she formed many lifelong relationships. Through her working years, she continued to build more friendships.



Margaret was a dedicated worker and always strived to give 110 percent. As a young woman, mom worked in Connecticut. When she came back to Maine, she worked at McLellan's and W.T. Grant's department stores, and Norrwock Shoe in the payroll department. Her longest career was working for the State of Maine Department of Labor in Skowhegan, Waterville, Lewiston, and Augusta. Mom and Dad enjoyed working together in the pari-mutuels at many harness horse racetracks around the state. But Mom always said that her longest most rewarding position was being our mother.



Mom supported all of us, her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters, as we participated in school activities and sports. She volunteered several years as our 4-H leader. Her faith was strong, and she passed that on to us as our Sunday School Teacher at the Skowhegan Federated Church.



Margaret retired from full-time work in 1994 to enjoy her hobbies and travel. She was always busy and as Dad would tell us, "she's ramming the roads." Our parents traveled to Arizona, California, Colorado, Las Vegas and Florida in their camper for many winters where Mom made lasting friendships. She was always learning new crafts and we all are blessed to have some of mom's crafts as cherished memories. No family gathering was complete without mom's apple pie made especially for dad and her cherry cream cheese pie; both so delicious. Margaret looked forward to the monthly lunch with her dear sister and her very special friends. She loved these ladies and considered them as her best friends.



Mom can only be described as full of life and full of love. She could light up any room. She was loved by family and friends and even strangers whose lives she touched along life's journey. Her quick wit brought smiles to all of us and kept us on our toes. Family was so vital to her and she was the glue that kept all the extended branches of our family tree close. She looked forward to family reunions where she would share stories of how wonderful the world was when she was a young girl. But to us, Mom was not just our glue but our rock. Best Mom, Gram, Bam, sister ever!



Margaret's legacy as a woman full of love and strength will live on in her four children and their families – Rhonda Bolduc and Darrell Kimball, Debra Merrithew and Warren Merrithew, Alan Nickerson and Rhonda Gordon, Craig Nickerson and Kelley Rambo, and her son-in-law David Bolduc. Gram loved her grandchildren to the moon and back – Melissa Merrithew and Chris, Matthew Bolduc and Katie, Michael Bolduc and Sarah, Justin Gilbert and Jamie, James Nickerson, Issac Nickerson, Ian Nickerson, Timothy Gordon and Melissa, Heather Brickett and Shawn, Nichole Clark and Steve, Donald Ferrara. She was blessed with eight great-granddaughters who loved her as much as she loved them. Margaret will continue to be loved and missed by her siblings – Sister, Geraldine Greenleaf LaPointe; Brother, Edward Frederick and Gloria; Sisters-in-law – Barbara Nickerson and Sharon Roderick; Brothers-in-law Joseph Nickerson, Donald Nickerson and Darlene, George Nickerson and Arlene. She was treasured by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Predeceasing Margaret were her husband Edgar Nickerson; her parents Atwood and Myrtice Frederick, her mother-in-law Marion Crocker Nickerson; brother Merrill Frederick, sisters-in-law Rowena Nickerson, Carol Nickerson, and Ruth Frederick.



A very special thank you to the staff at Lakewood Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice for your compassion and the love you shared with Mom and her family. Also, thank you to the staff at Redington-Fairview Hospital, Mount Saint Joseph's Rehab Unit, and Northern Light Home Care for giving Mom your best.



We will have a graveside service on June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock. This will be followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at the Skowhegan Federated Church.



Mom requested that in lieu of flowers you may send donations to the Women's Fellowship at the Skowhegan Federated Church – she valued the importance of their ministry:



Skowhegan Federated Church



Attn. Women's Fellowship



PO Box 504



Skowhegan, ME 04976







