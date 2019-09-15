Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Ann" (LeClair) Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Margaret "Ann" (LeClair) Hanson was 82 years old and passed away on Sept 6, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was the daughter of Leon and Rita (Poole) LeClair of Hallowell, and graduated from Farmington State Teachers College. She was married to John "Harry" Hanson of Dixfield for 52 years, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her five daughters Carol Cunningham (Carl DelleFave) of Rochester, N.Y., Rita Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo., Rose Neel of Arlington, Va., Mary Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo. and Rae Hanson of Orlando, Fla.; her eight grandchildren Theresa, Kristie, Madeline, Alexandra, Monty, Corinna, Paige and Jack; and her three great-grandchildren Chloe, Camden and Abigail; and her cousin Cynthia Giles (Marty Taylor). A funeral mass will be held for Ann on Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. A celebration of life immediately following.In lieu of flowers donations can be made toPhi Beta Psi National Sorority in her name.Make checks out toBeta Zeta and mailed toJudi Nashawaty 2991 SE San Jeronimo Rd.Port St. Lucie, FL 34952







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Margaret "Ann" (LeClair) Hanson was 82 years old and passed away on Sept 6, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was the daughter of Leon and Rita (Poole) LeClair of Hallowell, and graduated from Farmington State Teachers College. She was married to John "Harry" Hanson of Dixfield for 52 years, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her five daughters Carol Cunningham (Carl DelleFave) of Rochester, N.Y., Rita Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo., Rose Neel of Arlington, Va., Mary Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo. and Rae Hanson of Orlando, Fla.; her eight grandchildren Theresa, Kristie, Madeline, Alexandra, Monty, Corinna, Paige and Jack; and her three great-grandchildren Chloe, Camden and Abigail; and her cousin Cynthia Giles (Marty Taylor). A funeral mass will be held for Ann on Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. A celebration of life immediately following.In lieu of flowers donations can be made toPhi Beta Psi National Sorority in her name.Make checks out toBeta Zeta and mailed toJudi Nashawaty 2991 SE San Jeronimo Rd.Port St. Lucie, FL 34952 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close