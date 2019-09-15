PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Margaret "Ann" (LeClair) Hanson was 82 years old and passed away on Sept 6, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was the daughter of Leon and Rita (Poole) LeClair of Hallowell, and graduated from Farmington State Teachers College. She was married to John "Harry" Hanson of Dixfield for 52 years, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her five daughters Carol Cunningham (Carl DelleFave) of Rochester, N.Y., Rita Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo., Rose Neel of Arlington, Va., Mary Hanson of Blue Springs, Mo. and Rae Hanson of Orlando, Fla.; her eight grandchildren Theresa, Kristie, Madeline, Alexandra, Monty, Corinna, Paige and Jack; and her three great-grandchildren Chloe, Camden and Abigail; and her cousin Cynthia Giles (Marty Taylor). A funeral mass will be held for Ann on Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. A celebration of life immediately following.In lieu of flowers donations can be made toPhi Beta Psi National Sorority in her name.Make checks out toBeta Zeta and mailed toJudi Nashawaty 2991 SE San Jeronimo Rd.Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 15, 2019