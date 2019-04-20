Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WEST GARDINER - Margaret Ellen (Casey) Peacock, known as "Mamie" to her family, was a beautiful, radiant soul who brightened any room she entered. She was warm and inviting, quick-witted, and fully present with her loving heart. Margaret made an everlasting impact with her kindness and compassion.



On March 24, 2019, after 72 years making a meaningful difference in this world, Margaret passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 13, 1947 in Lewiston, Margaret was the daughter of Michael A. Casey and Louise B. Casey. Her childhood was spent in Lewiston and in 1965 she graduated from Lewiston High School. She then attended Gorham State College and earned a B.S. in Education.



Margaret met her beloved husband of 50 years, Gregory R. Peacock, on a blind date. They eloped in 1969 and eventually settled in West Gardiner. With help from their three young children, they built their home on Cram's Point. All three children still live nearby; it is a true testimony to the love they created that on any given day at least one of their children or grandchildren is sure to drop by for a visit.



With her warm and giving personality, Margaret became an integral part of the local community. She was a consummate kindergarten teacher in the Gardiner school system for 20 years. Her love for children and teaching shined through her work. After retirement, Margaret opened Cram's Point Nursery School at her little red schoolhouse, adjacent to her home. This enabled her to continue teaching little ones while allowing her to care for her elderly mother, who spent her final years living with Margaret and Greg.



Margaret was always one to get involved and she dedicated much of her time to many committees and organizations. Her volunteerism included serving as: PTA officer, Girl Scout leader, Johnson Hall board member and secretary, member and president of Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed, founding member and editor of a quarterly newsletter, The Weathervane, member of the West Gardiner Garden Club and she was active with the local and state Democratic party.



Throughout her life, Margaret had interests and passions aplenty: she was an artist, food aficionado, gardener, home designer, music enthusiast, nature lover, reader, theater supporter and writer. Most recently, she enjoyed delving into her family history and spent countless hours researching genealogical histories. She could impressively reel off relatives and relations from dozens of generations back.



Margaret had a magnanimous personality and would strike up a conversation and make an instant connection with anyone. With a brilliant sense of humor and grace, she had a kind word for everyone and loved to make people smile. If you knew her well, you felt her support, laughed out loud at her latest funny story, listened to some really good music, were given a thoughtful compliment and were well hugged. She was the best person to share good news with – even the smallest success was celebrated like the largest of victories.



For many years and with arms wide open, Margaret welcomed people from all over the world into her home. She brought people together and formed lasting, dear relationships. Her heart and house were home to many.



Without question, Margaret's most treasured times were spent with her family. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who embraced each moment with her children and grandchildren. She absolutely adored her role as Mamie; it brought her immense joy to learn that her first great grandchild will be arriving this fall. Her greatest pleasure was when her family would gather at their home on the lake or family island whether for a special occasion, a good meal, game night, ice skating, boating, swimming or to just to enjoy time together.



Margaret's stories, lessons, humor and love will be remembered and cherished by her husband, Greg, daughter Amy Mendall and her husband Peter of Manchester, son Scott Peacock and his wife Julie of West Gardiner, and son Casey Peacock and his wife Kristin of West Gardiner; her grandchildren: J'rae Mendall (expecting the littlest one) and her husband William Langdon, Calen Mendall, Logan Peacock, Sahja Mendall, Emily Peacock, Tate Mendall and Elsie Peacock; her sisters: Catherine Rothwell, Sheila Cummings; cousins; nieces and nephews and the Matabuena family.



The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support in so many heartfelt expressions. At Margaret's request, a gathering of the family will take place this summer to celebrate her loving, generous, and most gracious life.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may made to:



Friends of Cobbossee



Watershed



P.O. Box 206



East Winthrop, ME 04343



www.watershed



, or



The Maine Children's Home for



Little Wanderers



Development



ATTN: Cristen Sawyer



93 Silver Street



Waterville, Maine 04901 www.mainechildrens



home.org



Beyond financial



donations, honor Margaret with a loving act of kindness, offer a helping hand,



make someone laugh,



send a card, give a hug.







WEST GARDINER - Margaret Ellen (Casey) Peacock, known as "Mamie" to her family, was a beautiful, radiant soul who brightened any room she entered. She was warm and inviting, quick-witted, and fully present with her loving heart. Margaret made an everlasting impact with her kindness and compassion.On March 24, 2019, after 72 years making a meaningful difference in this world, Margaret passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 13, 1947 in Lewiston, Margaret was the daughter of Michael A. Casey and Louise B. Casey. Her childhood was spent in Lewiston and in 1965 she graduated from Lewiston High School. She then attended Gorham State College and earned a B.S. in Education.Margaret met her beloved husband of 50 years, Gregory R. Peacock, on a blind date. They eloped in 1969 and eventually settled in West Gardiner. With help from their three young children, they built their home on Cram's Point. All three children still live nearby; it is a true testimony to the love they created that on any given day at least one of their children or grandchildren is sure to drop by for a visit.With her warm and giving personality, Margaret became an integral part of the local community. She was a consummate kindergarten teacher in the Gardiner school system for 20 years. Her love for children and teaching shined through her work. After retirement, Margaret opened Cram's Point Nursery School at her little red schoolhouse, adjacent to her home. This enabled her to continue teaching little ones while allowing her to care for her elderly mother, who spent her final years living with Margaret and Greg.Margaret was always one to get involved and she dedicated much of her time to many committees and organizations. Her volunteerism included serving as: PTA officer, Girl Scout leader, Johnson Hall board member and secretary, member and president of Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed, founding member and editor of a quarterly newsletter, The Weathervane, member of the West Gardiner Garden Club and she was active with the local and state Democratic party.Throughout her life, Margaret had interests and passions aplenty: she was an artist, food aficionado, gardener, home designer, music enthusiast, nature lover, reader, theater supporter and writer. Most recently, she enjoyed delving into her family history and spent countless hours researching genealogical histories. She could impressively reel off relatives and relations from dozens of generations back.Margaret had a magnanimous personality and would strike up a conversation and make an instant connection with anyone. With a brilliant sense of humor and grace, she had a kind word for everyone and loved to make people smile. If you knew her well, you felt her support, laughed out loud at her latest funny story, listened to some really good music, were given a thoughtful compliment and were well hugged. She was the best person to share good news with – even the smallest success was celebrated like the largest of victories.For many years and with arms wide open, Margaret welcomed people from all over the world into her home. She brought people together and formed lasting, dear relationships. Her heart and house were home to many.Without question, Margaret's most treasured times were spent with her family. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who embraced each moment with her children and grandchildren. She absolutely adored her role as Mamie; it brought her immense joy to learn that her first great grandchild will be arriving this fall. Her greatest pleasure was when her family would gather at their home on the lake or family island whether for a special occasion, a good meal, game night, ice skating, boating, swimming or to just to enjoy time together.Margaret's stories, lessons, humor and love will be remembered and cherished by her husband, Greg, daughter Amy Mendall and her husband Peter of Manchester, son Scott Peacock and his wife Julie of West Gardiner, and son Casey Peacock and his wife Kristin of West Gardiner; her grandchildren: J'rae Mendall (expecting the littlest one) and her husband William Langdon, Calen Mendall, Logan Peacock, Sahja Mendall, Emily Peacock, Tate Mendall and Elsie Peacock; her sisters: Catherine Rothwell, Sheila Cummings; cousins; nieces and nephews and the Matabuena family.The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support in so many heartfelt expressions. At Margaret's request, a gathering of the family will take place this summer to celebrate her loving, generous, and most gracious life.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorialcontributions may made to:Friends of CobbosseeWatershedP.O. Box 206East Winthrop, ME 04343www.watershed friends.com , orThe Maine Children's Home forLittle WanderersDevelopmentATTN: Cristen Sawyer93 Silver StreetWaterville, Maine 04901 www.mainechildrensBeyond financialdonations, honor Margaret with a loving act of kindness, offer a helping hand,make someone laugh,send a card, give a hug. Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close