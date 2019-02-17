Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret C. Menkes. View Sign





She was born in Jamaica, N.Y. on Aug. 30, 1937, the daughter of Edgar and Johanna (Gebrath) Menkes.



Margaret attended Misericordia College in Dallas, Pa. and later graduated from St. Joseph's College in Maine. She taught school at St. Bernard's in Levitton, N.Y. and did social work in Brooklyn, N.Y. at St. Joseph's Home for Neglected Girls. Margaret also worked several summers as camp counselor at Camp Marydale in New York. She moved to Maine and had worked as a receptionist at Motivational Services.



She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Augusta. She enjoyed driving her convertible car, attending musicals and festivals, getting lost in romance novels, devouring chocolates and seafood (especially Maine lobster!) and writing thoughtful letters and notes. She adored cats, caring for many throughout the years, most notably her beloved Bootsie.



Margaret was a very caring, jovial woman who knew how to draw in those around her, especially her caretakers. She spoke fondly of those from Motivational Services (Susan Winchester, Linda Thurlow, Peg and Gary Mascher, Mark Rush, Frank Anderson, Jay Hansen, Kathryn Temple and Cheri Kelley Jones); Capitol City Manor (Dawnna Gallant); and Gray Birch (Deirdre Heersink, MD, Tennie Shardlow, Erin Sanborn and all of the kitchen and custodial staff).



She is survived by a cousin Arlene K. Cooper, 94, of North Carolina, and a friend Martha Kluzak and her husband John of North Monmouth and their daughter, Kaitlinn, of Los Angeles, Calif.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Western Ave, Augusta. Spring burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manchester.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared on the obituary page of the website at







1 Church Street

Augusta , ME 04330

