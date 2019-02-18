Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne "Peggy" Hallee. View Sign

LEWISTON - Margaret Anne "Peggy" Hallee, 73, went home to God on Feb. 15, 2019. She was raised in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Chasse. She graduated from Mount Merici Academy Waterville, Emmanual College of Boston, and the University of Maine. She married Neal D. Hallee of Waterville and they lived in Orono before retiring to Cooper, Maine, and Topsham, Maine. She was an active member of AAUW, Cathance Lake Association, Thursday Club, and the Gourmet Group.Peggy was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Wisdom Church in Orono, Maine, and very active in all parish activities and programs. She was the owner and operator of the Crackerbox Chef, a gourmet catering service in Orono.She is survived by her husband, Neal; a son, Richard Hallee and his husband, Lawrence Griffin; a daughter, Margaret (Hallee) Tibbetts and her husband, Michael Tibbetts; two granddaughters, Grace and Katherine Tibbetts, and two stepgrandchildren, Bradford and Katelyn Griffin; plus brothers and their families. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass on Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Lisbon Falls, Maine, where there will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Committal will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life reception at Schooner Estates, Stetson Road, Auburn, after service. Arrangements are under the care of Affordable Cremation Solution LLC, Lewiston. Condolences may be expressed at







LEWISTON - Margaret Anne "Peggy" Hallee, 73, went home to God on Feb. 15, 2019. She was raised in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Chasse. She graduated from Mount Merici Academy Waterville, Emmanual College of Boston, and the University of Maine. She married Neal D. Hallee of Waterville and they lived in Orono before retiring to Cooper, Maine, and Topsham, Maine. She was an active member of AAUW, Cathance Lake Association, Thursday Club, and the Gourmet Group.Peggy was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Wisdom Church in Orono, Maine, and very active in all parish activities and programs. She was the owner and operator of the Crackerbox Chef, a gourmet catering service in Orono.She is survived by her husband, Neal; a son, Richard Hallee and his husband, Lawrence Griffin; a daughter, Margaret (Hallee) Tibbetts and her husband, Michael Tibbetts; two granddaughters, Grace and Katherine Tibbetts, and two stepgrandchildren, Bradford and Katelyn Griffin; plus brothers and their families. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass on Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Lisbon Falls, Maine, where there will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Committal will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life reception at Schooner Estates, Stetson Road, Auburn, after service. Arrangements are under the care of Affordable Cremation Solution LLC, Lewiston. Condolences may be expressed at www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSoluton/.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michael J. Fox's foundation for Parkinson's research at MichaelJFox.org Published in Central Maine on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close