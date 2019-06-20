Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Meader Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Marcia Meader Collins, 62, passed away June 7, 2019 at Maine General in Augusta.



She was born in Waterville on Dec. 16, 1957, the daughter of Mervin and Theresa (Carey) Meader.



Marcia worked several years in the floral industry as a designer starting out at Flo's Greenhouse and then moving on to Flo's Flower Cart, Sunset Greenhouse and then finishing her career back at Flo's Flower Cart where she worked many years alongside her sister, Roberta.



She lived the past several years on North Pond in Smithfield where she enjoyed the peace and quiet of lake life. The main love in her life was her son, Ghe and her grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Ghe, Peyton and Illyana. She loved having them over and spending time with them as much as possible.



She will be remembered by many for her fun loving spirit and sense of adventure.



Besides her mom and dad, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Florian "Stretch" Bolduc; brothers, Steven and David Meader, a sister, Cindy Meader; niece, Brandi Rutherford; stepbrother, David C. Bolduc.



She is survived by her son, Ghe Grip and his companion, Lori Gerald, who Marcia adored; grandchildren Kayla, Alexis, Ghe, Peyton and Illyana; brothers Gary, Jeff and Lloyd Meader, sister, Roberta Rutherford; stepmother, Donna Hammeran Meader and step siblings, John and Marie Bolduc and Jennifer and Heather Hammeran; and special aunt, Betty Lavallee; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She will also be missed by many friends including Cindy Wentworth and Lailani.



A celebration of life will be held at Waterville VFW On Saturday, June 22 from 1-3 p.m.







