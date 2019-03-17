Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mara Helen (Loft) Raposa. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Mara Helen (Loft) Raposa, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home in Augusta, Maine.Mara H. Loft was born in Garrett, Ind. on May 24, 1956 to Virginia Sarah Loft and William Earl Loft. She cherished her memories of growing up in Taguatinga, Brazil with her family. Mara served in the United States Air Force for twelve years where she earned numerous medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal. She continued her military service by joining the Army Reserves for six years. After honorably discharging, she always remained connected to her fellow veterans. Mara assisted with piloting a comprehensive homeless veterans shelter program, collaborated with city and government resources to provide services to homeless families, as well as spent time mentoring fellow veterans in navigating the VA system. She had a creative mind and spent her most recent years as an artist. Mara lived a life full of service and her legacy will live on through the lives of those she helped when they were in need.She is survived by her three children and their significant others, Sarah Erving and Charlie Erving, Nicholas Hodge Raposa and Carla Warren, Spencer Hodge MacKenzie and Kristin MacKenzie; her two grandchildren, Miranda and Tessa Erving; and her siblings and their spouses, Lee Loft and Lisa, William Loft and Bette, James Loft and Tina, Alda Loft and Dave, Gerri Loft, and Sarah Loft; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.A memorial service will be held at the VFW Post 887 on 509 Leighton Rd. in Augusta, on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m. with a potluck meal to follow.Should friends desire, contributions to cover funeral expenses may be sent toSpencer Hodge MacKenzie,P.O Box 845Kennebunk, ME 04043

