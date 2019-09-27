Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manley David Huntington. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-779-9008 Send Flowers Obituary

WILTON - Manley David Huntington, 77, born on Sept. 12, 1942, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2019 at his home in Wilton, with his daughter and son-in-law at his side. Manley attended the Gardiner School District and made a lifelong career working in construction mainly as a truck driver.



He was known by his family and friends for his hobbies that included tinkering with cars, playing his guitar, and antiquing. He also had a love for nature and devoted his time to caring for his birds. Manley was also known for being a social butterfly and having a "unique" sense of humor.



Manley is survived by his two brothers, Francis Huntington of Jefferson and Ivan Huntington of Millinocket; his three children, son James Waterhouse of Augusta, son Randy Waterhouse and wife Tammy of West Gardiner, and daughter, Lorran Launiere and husband Sylvain of Rome; his six grandchildren, Karen Dostie, Paul Lamoreau, Jessica Salazar, Katie Truman, Nicholas Lamoreau, and Justin Waterhouse; and eleven great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his parents, George A. Huntington and Mildred A. Blair; his siblings, Cedric, Alsie, Louise, Mary, Helen, Rita, and Carol; and his grandson, Logan Waterhouse.



The family would like to express their appreciation for the help and care given by Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice.



There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.



In lieu of flowers/donations, please make a contribution in Manley's memory to the



Travis Mills Foundation



747 Western Ave.



Manchester, ME 04351



or: travismills



foundation.org/donate







