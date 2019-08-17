Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUBURN - Mae T. Burgess passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Clover Health Care in Auburn, Maine after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years. Mae was born in Waterville, Maine on May 14, 1931, the daughter of Sam and Nagebie Simon.



Mae grew up in Waterville in a loving family and was always happy and fun loving throughout her life. She was a medical lab technician for a number of years in Ohio and in Maine. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Doctors Marshall Gerrie and Albert Amalfitano, and in her later years as a bookkeeper for Hammond and Tilton among a number of other companies. Her co-workers and numerous friends loved her throughout her life.



Her proudest accomplishment was raising her three children: George, Greg and Tammy, which she did as a single parent. Each of her children will be eternally grateful for all of the sacrifices she made to ensure they each had a happy, healthy and stable upbringing. She stressed obsessively the importance of a college degree. Each went on to graduate with advanced degrees and to enjoy highly successful professional careers. This was something that she was especially proud of. Her children were the focus her life.



She was predeceased by her brothers Philip (who died in infancy), Simon, Moses (aka Skip) and Louis (aka Ace) Simon and sisters Nancy Simon, and Helen Ballew. Mae is survived by her sister Sandra Chase, her son George and his wife Karen of Pinecrest, Florida and their children, and her grandchildren, Ryan (and wife Jessica) of Orlando, Florida, and Michael of Hoboken, New Jersey, son Greg and his wife Dorothy of Marshfield, Massachusetts, and daughter Tammy Zwolinski and her husband Marc of Irvine California. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many friends.



There will be a viewing at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine from 9 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20, followed by a short service. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff of Clover Health Care and of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the loving, high quality care they provided Mae over the last two years of her life. George, Greg and Tammy and their families will remember their efforts forever with the greatest of affection and appreciation. Please visit



Donations in Mae's memory can be made to your local humane society.







