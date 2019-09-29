Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 11:00 AM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Burial Following Services Oak Grove Cemetery Gardiner. , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Augusta, on July 3, 1925 the daughter of the late Onezine and Odelie (Vaillancourt) Mazeroll.



Madeline graduated from Hall-Dale High School in 1945. She married her husband Harold Webb in1953.



She worked for the State of Maine for 25 years, retiring from the Department of Education in 1973.



Madeline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner where she was a former member of the choir. In the past years she would deliver communion to church members that were unable to make it to church on Sundays. She would also deliver Meals on Wheels to members of the community and also doing a lot of volunteer work. Madeline kept busy with friends and loved eating out, you could find her at her favorite restaurants, David's Diner, Pat's Pizza and Hi – Hat to name a few.



She loved people, animals and throughout the years had several dogs and cats and her distinct laugh cold be heard wherever she was.



Madeline enjoyed retirement and her life.



In 2013 she moved in with her niece Debbie Swift and her husband, then in 2016 she went to live at the Woodland in Hallowell.



Our family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands for the care and love they showed to Madeline, also the staff of 2 West at MaineGeneral for their care and kindness to us during these past few difficult days. It was greatly appreciated.



She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Webb; a sister, Rita Rouleau; two brothers, Gerald Mazeroll, Joseph Mazeroll; two sisters in laws, Frances Mazeroll, Dolores Mazeroll; and a niece, Geri Mazeroll Mason.



Madeline is survived by two nieces, Jean MacLeod of Chelsea, Debbie Swift and husband Mike of Gardiner; other nieces and nephews in California; many great nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







