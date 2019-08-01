AUGUSTA - Madeline G. Genest, 94, of Wabon Street, died July 28, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville, after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta on Jan. 10, 1925, the daughter of Homer J. Michaud and Winifred G. (Ellis) Michaud.
After graduating from Presque Isle High School in 1943, she graduated from Augusta School of Business in 1975.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an accountant by the State of Maine for 20 years. She was previously employed by Bates Manufacturing Co, as a payroll clerk for 19 years.
Mrs. Genest was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Royal "Tom" Genest, in 2009, her brother Homer J. "Sonny" Michaud, Jr. in 2010, and by her three sisters Deana Jewell, Josephine Brown and Rita Harrison.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends may visit on Friday August 9, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday August 9 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manchester, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 1, 2019