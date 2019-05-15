Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He graduated from Thornton Academy in January of 1944 so that he could enlist in the 69th Infantry Division serving in Germany and then served with the 58th Finance Disbursing Section. Upon returning home he attended the University of Maine in Orono graduating in 1950. He married his high school love, Mary Moore, in June 1948. He and Mary moved to North Anson to work at the offices of W. R. Hinman. He later became employed by Somerset Telephone Co., now known as TDS, retiring as General Manager after over 30 years.



He was active in the community serving on the Board of Selectmen for Town of Anson; served as Director of SAD 74; on Fire Dept. north village; involved with youth baseball; scout master; helped setup for swim program; Treasurer of K.&C. Quint Memorial Health Center; Lifetime member of ITPA – President of Down East Pioneer Club, President of New England Charter ITPA and elected to TANE Hall of Fame September 8, 1997. After retirement, he was a volunteer at Waterville Osteopathic Hospital.



Besides community activities he enjoyed both downhill and cross-country skiing as well as golf and tennis.



He and Mary enjoyed several winters in Florida and added biking to their activities. They then returned to Skowhegan where his beloved died on July 14, 2015 after 64 years of marriage. He was extremely proud of his extended family and enjoyed the family get togethers at the camp in Lexington or at the homes of one of the clan. In later years, COPD restricted his activities but he enjoyed eating out, crossword puzzles and reading. He was also a Red Sox and Patriot fan along with University of Maine Orono hockey and football.



He was predeceased by his parents, all his brothers and sisters, and son-in-law Michael Sackett.



He is survived by his son, Eric Hill and wife Joyce of Dedham, Maine, daughters, Martha Fritz and husband, Hervey of Frelinghysen Twp., NJ and Nancy Sackett of Old Orchard Beach; grandchildren Erica Gilpatric, Kerry Shrewsbury, Kevin Sargent, Andrew Sargent, Jennifer Park and Sarah Raji; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Upon his request, there will be no funeral service.



Donations may be made in his memory to the:



Maine Veterans



Home Bangor



44 Hogan Rd.



Bangor, ME 04401 or



online at







