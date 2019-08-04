Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Francis Shockley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Lynn Frances Hickey was born on Nov. 8, 1959 to Rayna Maxine (Hoak) Boothby and Edward Francis Hickey and was raised in West Gardiner.



She is survived by her son, Adam Walsh; granddaughter Shantel Walsh; her parents; siblings Sheree Hickey Watt (Terry), Leslie Hickey, Rajean Boothby, Matthew Sullivan (Cheryll), and Kimberly Weymouth (Matt), and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her well.



Lynn was predeceased by her husband Kevin Shockley; and her grandparents Guilford and Marjorie Hickey and Maxine Hamlin, stepmother Sandra Hickey, and stepfather Gene Boothby.



A graveside memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 pm, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Cherry Hill Cemetery on High Street, West Gardiner. A reception will follow at the West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club, 297 Collins Mills Rd., West Gardiner.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Pals Animal Shelter



188 Case Rd.



Winthrop, ME 04364







GARDINER - Lynn Frances Shockley, of Gardiner, died too soon on July 15, 2019 at the Glenridge Comfort Care Unit. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 4, 2019

