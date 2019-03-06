SOUTH CHINA - Lula Ruth "Sally" Brotherton of South China, Maine, was born in Prague, Okla. and passed away the morning of Feb. 15, 2019, at her home.The middle child of Mary on Joyce Sweet and Lawrence Clyde Curry, Sally said she was naturally inclined to being sweet and spicy.From her earliest youth, Sally was passionate about environmental, peace and social justice issues. Sally led by example, viewing all living creation as sacred and every person as valuable and worthy of love and kindness. She was a candy striper in her early teens which evolved into a rich career in community and mental health services. At the end of her life, affiliations included the Augusta Area Non-Violence Communication practice group, Augusta Brain Injury Support Group, Augusta Area Women in Black (which holds a long standing peace vigil in front of the Lithgo Library on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m., (all are invited), and the NAACP.Sally cherished her children and grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Michael Nicole Whitman of Norridgewalk and Stephannie Dawn Estes of Vassalboro; grandchildren, Dakota Autum Estes, Savannah Rayne Estes and Charlie Josephine Allen of Vassalboro, Robert Jacob Conloque of Palermo; and brothers, Lawrence Clyde Curry of Albuquerque, N.M. and Charles Paul Curry of Richmond, Va.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationofmaine.com.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 6, 2019