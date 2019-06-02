Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church 41 Western Avenue Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Lucille Toussaint Roussel, 86, of Augusta, Maine passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on March, 14, 1933, in Wallagrass, Maine, to parents Eddie and Ida Toussaint.



She is survived by a daughter, Nancy and husband, Richard Park, of Gardiner, Mont.; a son, Mark and husband, Mike Scott, of Melbourne, Fla.; a daughter, Lizette Roussel of Lewiston, Maine; sisters, Rina and husband, Leo Viollette, of Manchester, Maine, and Dora Brunelle of Augusta, Maine; grandsons, Dominic Rourke of Manchester and Chad Porter of Sabattus; and a granddaughter, Charity and husband, John Silva, of South Gardiner, Maine; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leona, and Lyndsey; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; two twin daughters, Brenda Giroux, and Linda Porter; a grandson, Dean Rourke; two sisters, Priscilla Toussaint and Cecile Chapman; one brother, Eddie Toussaint Jr.; and a nephew, Raymond Viollette.



She is survived by a very good friend and caregiver, Christine Cicia. She transported her to the hospital and doctors numerous times. She stayed with her at the hospital with her 24/7 for three days. She has been an angel.



Jeff Frankel also has been a huge help. He transported Lucille to several stores at least once a week for a couple years.



She enjoyed watching EWTN, a Catholic station. She was a huge fan of Father Pio, she always had a puzzle going, and looked forward to Monday nights so she could spend time with her sister, Rina, to talk about old times and say the Rosary at 9:30.



Per her request there will be no public visiting hours. There will be a church service Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 41 Western Avenue, in Augusta, Maine.



Condolences may be expressed at







AUGUSTA - Lucille Toussaint Roussel, 86, of Augusta, Maine passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on March, 14, 1933, in Wallagrass, Maine, to parents Eddie and Ida Toussaint.She is survived by a daughter, Nancy and husband, Richard Park, of Gardiner, Mont.; a son, Mark and husband, Mike Scott, of Melbourne, Fla.; a daughter, Lizette Roussel of Lewiston, Maine; sisters, Rina and husband, Leo Viollette, of Manchester, Maine, and Dora Brunelle of Augusta, Maine; grandsons, Dominic Rourke of Manchester and Chad Porter of Sabattus; and a granddaughter, Charity and husband, John Silva, of South Gardiner, Maine; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leona, and Lyndsey; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; two twin daughters, Brenda Giroux, and Linda Porter; a grandson, Dean Rourke; two sisters, Priscilla Toussaint and Cecile Chapman; one brother, Eddie Toussaint Jr.; and a nephew, Raymond Viollette.She is survived by a very good friend and caregiver, Christine Cicia. She transported her to the hospital and doctors numerous times. She stayed with her at the hospital with her 24/7 for three days. She has been an angel.Jeff Frankel also has been a huge help. He transported Lucille to several stores at least once a week for a couple years.She enjoyed watching EWTN, a Catholic station. She was a huge fan of Father Pio, she always had a puzzle going, and looked forward to Monday nights so she could spend time with her sister, Rina, to talk about old times and say the Rosary at 9:30.Per her request there will be no public visiting hours. There will be a church service Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 41 Western Avenue, in Augusta, Maine.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net Published in Central Maine on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close