Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Lucille Mary Cliche returned home into the arms of Jesus Christ, her precious Lord and Savior, when she passed in her sleep on the morning Aug. 8, 2019, during a brief stay at the Lakewood Nursing Facility. She was born on June 18, 1920 in Van Buren, where she was one of nine children born to the late George Roy and Rose Anna Clavette (Roy) (Maheu). The family relocated to the Waterville area shortly thereafter, where she attended Waterville schools. She later met and married the love of her life, Emile R. Cliche on Aug. 22, 1940, in Waterville.Lucille worked at the Hathaway Shirt Co. in Waterville for several years while raising her family. She enjoyed traveling and fishing in her younger years. Later in life she could be found playing the piano and organ, singing, dress making, knitting and talking with her siblings. She was a kind-hearted soul that was loved by many. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Rose Anna and George Roy; by her husband, Emile R. Cliche; brothers, Ivan Roy and Roland Roy, sisters, Ann Upham, Loretta Fredette, Simone Lemieux, Joan Pelletier, Carole Roy and little angel girl, Roy; and a grandson, Timothy Cliche. She is survived by her daughter, Claudette Cliche of Winslow and a son, Carl Cliche Sr. and his wife, Mary Jane of Clemson, S.C.; and a sister, Bernadette Tilton or Stockton Springs. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ty Kerr of Winslow, Carl Cliche Jr. and his wife, Charlotte of Gainesville, Ga. and Kimberly Lee and her husband, David of Guyton, Ga. She is further survived by seven great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. The family would like to thank the Lakewood Nursing Facility and Oak Grove Nursing Facility in Watervielle, for the care and comfort that they provided during her stays, Northern Light (Inland) Home and Hospice volunteers and staff, as well as five very special friends, April Chase, Cathy O'Connor, Dorothy Veilleux and Jane and Richard Morrison. There will be no showing. Funeral services will be held on August 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Monument Street in Winslow.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made



in her memory:



Lucille M. Cliche



c/o Ty Kerr



6 Clipper Ave.



Winslow, ME 04901







WATERVILLE - Lucille Mary Cliche returned home into the arms of Jesus Christ, her precious Lord and Savior, when she passed in her sleep on the morning Aug. 8, 2019, during a brief stay at the Lakewood Nursing Facility. She was born on June 18, 1920 in Van Buren, where she was one of nine children born to the late George Roy and Rose Anna Clavette (Roy) (Maheu). The family relocated to the Waterville area shortly thereafter, where she attended Waterville schools. She later met and married the love of her life, Emile R. Cliche on Aug. 22, 1940, in Waterville.Lucille worked at the Hathaway Shirt Co. in Waterville for several years while raising her family. She enjoyed traveling and fishing in her younger years. Later in life she could be found playing the piano and organ, singing, dress making, knitting and talking with her siblings. She was a kind-hearted soul that was loved by many. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Rose Anna and George Roy; by her husband, Emile R. Cliche; brothers, Ivan Roy and Roland Roy, sisters, Ann Upham, Loretta Fredette, Simone Lemieux, Joan Pelletier, Carole Roy and little angel girl, Roy; and a grandson, Timothy Cliche. She is survived by her daughter, Claudette Cliche of Winslow and a son, Carl Cliche Sr. and his wife, Mary Jane of Clemson, S.C.; and a sister, Bernadette Tilton or Stockton Springs. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ty Kerr of Winslow, Carl Cliche Jr. and his wife, Charlotte of Gainesville, Ga. and Kimberly Lee and her husband, David of Guyton, Ga. She is further survived by seven great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. The family would like to thank the Lakewood Nursing Facility and Oak Grove Nursing Facility in Watervielle, for the care and comfort that they provided during her stays, Northern Light (Inland) Home and Hospice volunteers and staff, as well as five very special friends, April Chase, Cathy O'Connor, Dorothy Veilleux and Jane and Richard Morrison. There will be no showing. Funeral services will be held on August 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Monument Street in Winslow.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein her memory:Lucille M. Clichec/o Ty Kerr6 Clipper Ave.Winslow, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close