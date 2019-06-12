AUGUSTA - Lucille A. "Lulu" Plante, 85, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Augusta on Oct. 1, 1933, a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Alphonsine M. (Poulin) Plante.
Ms. Plante was a 1953 graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She had been employed at the Maine State Retirement System for 14 years. She was previously employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and the Charles E. Downing Insurance Company.
Ms. Plante was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Puffer; and a niece, Linda Gilbert.
She is survived by her brother, Alfred J. Plante Jr. of Chelsea, and his children: Robert, Patricia, Michael, Donald and Gary Plante and Diane Glazier and their families. In addition, she is survived by her late sister, Jacqueline's children: Paul Dumont, Amelia (Puffer) Canino and Pierre Puffer all of Maine; along with many great-nieces, nephews and cousins, including first cousin Claire (Poulin) Caret.
At her request, there will be no public visiting or funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.
Published in Central Maine on June 12, 2019