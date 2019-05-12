Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Lucien F. Veilleux M.D.. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Waterville son and resident, Dr. Lucien F. Veilleux, M.D., passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by family, May 5, 2019. He was 95 years old. He was born in Waterville, Dec. 16, 1923, graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1942 and thanks to the GI Bill, went to Colby College, class of 1950, then Tufts Medical School in Boston in 1954. He was married to the late Dorothy McKenna in 1955 and after her passing, the late Nancy Anne Dysart in 1964. He practiced medicine in Waterville as a general surgeon for more than 30 years, with admitting privileges at Mid Maine Medical Center and their predecessors, Thayer and Seton Hospitals, where he was chairman of surgical services at Seton and chief of surgery at MMMC. He served other leadership roles including as an officer of the Kennebec County Medical Association and helped co-author several medical research reports. He was certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners for Surgery. Over the course of his career, he treated thousands of patients in the Waterville area and was beloved for his kind and gentle bedside manner as well as his medical expertise. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Valeda; siblings, Cecile Bilodeau, Gerald "Guppy" Veilleux, Alice Nicol, Rita Charland, Roger Veilleux, Evelyn "Minnie" Proulx, Delia Dutil, Antoinette "Peanette" Millier, Rose Marie "Tut" Veilleux, and Theresa Veilleux, and spouses, Dorothy Veilleux and Nancy Anne Veilleux. He is survived by Patricia Kick, his loving companion of 15 years; and by his children, James and spouse, Jean Veilleux, Nanette and spouse, Albe Simenas, John and spouse, Diana Veilleux, Joseph and spouse, Mila Veilleux, Richard and spouse, Tina Veilleux, Peggy Kelley, Paul and spouse, Andrea Veilleux, Michael Veilleux, Anne Carpentier, Kathy and spouse, Wade Curtis and Jenny and spouse, Joseph Petty; as well as his brother, Lionel Veilleux and sister, Jeanne Sieile. In addition to hischildren, he had 23 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. During World War II , he served as a radio operator in the Army Air Force, flying "the hump" over the Himalayas from India to China. Both within and outside of his medical practice, Dr. Veilleux was an energetic, active soul. In high school and in college he was involved in many activities, especially singing, where he was a soloist, participated in the All State Chorus, State Festival, and A Capella Choir. He loved playing bridge and other card games, as well as chess. He was an avid woodworker, carpenter, home handyman and craftsman, who enjoyed building and making things, including furniture for his children and grandchildren, jewelry, many sheds, as well as finishing a camp house on Great Pond. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including fishing and sailing and maintained regular exercise, even in his last years - doing laps around Home Depot every morning. A lifelong learner, he spent many hours studying French, chess, and other topics, when he wasn't brushing up on the latest medical innovations. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Depot for their support and encouragement during his last years, and his many friends and neighbors, particularly his lifelong friends, Richard Cyr, Helene Cyr and Dolly Michaud (deceased) and Gerald Michaud, who survives him.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville on Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m., followed by the burial ceremony at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville. A celebration of the life of Lucien Veilleux will take place on Friday, May 17 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An informal "visiting" hour will start at 1 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences expressed at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Maine51 U.S. Route 1Suite MScarborough, ME 04074or at Published in Central Maine on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

