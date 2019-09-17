AUGUSTA - Louisette M. Veilleux, 80, of the Middle Road, died Sept. 15, 2019 at her home after an extended illness. She was born in St. Benoit, Canada on August 26, 1939, the daughter of Leonard Veilleux and Gertrude Veilleux.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Veilleux was employed for many years at Bates Manufacturing Co. in Augusta. Following her retirement, she worked at several other jobs including, Augusta School Dept. and Mulholland's House of Pancakes.
She was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Her husband, Adelard J. Veilleux, died in 2009. She was also predeceased by a son, Steven Luc Veilleux in 2017; by four brothers, Rock Veilleux, Clermont Veilleux, Victorin Veilleux and Claude Veilleux, and by a sister, Therese Veilleux.
Surviving is a son, Roger Y. Veilleux and his wife, Kimberly of Augusta; four brothers, Guy Veilleux and Jean Luc Veilleux, both of Augusta, and Donald Veilleux and Francis Veilleux, both of Quebec, Canada, four sisters, Denise Garand of Chelsea, Nicole Veilleux of Quebec, Canada, and Micheline Veilleux and Linda Veilleux, both of Montreal, Canada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.
Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to
Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Office of Philanthropy,
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, ME 04903
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 17, 2019