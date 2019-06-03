Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMOND - Louise M. Tibbetts, 94, of Brunswick Road, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Gardiner on Sept. 6, 1924, the daughter of Oscar and Ellen Spencer Pushard. She attended Gardiner Schools and had to leave school to take care of her four siblings. At age 16, she married Warren Tibbetts, raised a family and worked in area shoe shops. She and Warren owned Hill Top Rabbit Tree and also a convenience store for many years near where the KOA campground is today.Louise enjoyed bowling, going to the senior center in Richmond and was an amazing cook, especially of Italian food. She was a previous president of the Gardiner Lyons Club. She will be deeply missed by all.She was predeceased by her husband, Warren; brother, Oscar "Chum" Pushard; sister, Betty Gilliam; and son-in-law, Larry Keene.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Keene of Richmond; grandchildren, Linda Truman and her husband, Richard, of Richmond, Kim Dutton and her significant other, Nick Jacques, of Richmond, and Sandy Farrington and her husband, Shawn, of Gardiner; brothers, Fred Pushard Sr. of Litchfield and Frank Pushard Sr. and his wife, Gloria, of Virginia; eight great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the website of Staples Funeral Home:







