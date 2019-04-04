CANAAN - Louise M. Bowden Greenier, 70, peacefully passed away with her family by her side at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born July 18, 1948, in Bangor, to father, Walter Bowden and mother, Annie May (Clark) Bowden and attended schools in Cannan and Skowhegan. She was employed for many years by K-Mart in Skowhegan then Bangor. She was also treasurer for Somerset County for one term. Family was her life, along with teaching all the family how to play cribbage. She was an avid knitter and a proud 'Happy Hooker' crocheting items for all. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Al Greenier; sister, Eva 'Fay'.She is survived by her children: daughter, Cheryl and her husband, Scott Preble, Palmyra, sons, Michael Campbell and his companion, Mary Robertson, Cassville, Pa. and Robert "Rig" Smith and his companion, Sue Bosader, Madison; brothers, Nelson Bowden, Canaan, David F. Bowden, Hartland, Walter Bowden, Newport, sister, Bonnie Sisco, Clinton; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the spring. "It broke our heart to lose you, But you did not go aloneFor part of us went with you, The day God called you home."Memories an condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine/com.
