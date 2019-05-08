Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis C. Johnson III. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

BRIGHTON PLANTATION - Louis C. Johnson III, 29, passed away to Our Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born Feb. 18, 1990, in Skowhegan, the son of Louis C. Jr. And Sonia (Boulette) Johnson.He spent most of his life in Brighton Plantation, attended Athens Elementary preschool through 8th grade, then went to Madison Memorial High School. He had many jobs of employment; one was working for his father on Line pro, stripping parking lots, pave roads. He enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, some snowboarding, fishing and camping. Louis was a kind, considerate, very devoted and loving son. He will be greatly missed by his family.Louis is survived by his beautiful daughter, Emma Rose Johnson; parents, Louis Jr. and Sonia Johnson; brother, Joshua Johnson; many grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. You all know who you are to him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Old Point Ave., Madison.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Louis' memory to: America, Gift Processing,1702 East Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or: Foundation for Foster Children 2265 Lee Rd. Suite 203 Winter Park FL 32789.







BRIGHTON PLANTATION - Louis C. Johnson III, 29, passed away to Our Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born Feb. 18, 1990, in Skowhegan, the son of Louis C. Jr. And Sonia (Boulette) Johnson.He spent most of his life in Brighton Plantation, attended Athens Elementary preschool through 8th grade, then went to Madison Memorial High School. He had many jobs of employment; one was working for his father on Line pro, stripping parking lots, pave roads. He enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, some snowboarding, fishing and camping. Louis was a kind, considerate, very devoted and loving son. He will be greatly missed by his family.Louis is survived by his beautiful daughter, Emma Rose Johnson; parents, Louis Jr. and Sonia Johnson; brother, Joshua Johnson; many grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. You all know who you are to him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Old Point Ave., Madison.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Louis' memory to: America, Gift Processing,1702 East Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or: Foundation for Foster Children 2265 Lee Rd. Suite 203 Winter Park FL 32789. Published in Central Maine on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.