CANDLER, N.C. / Bucksport - Louis A. Alley Sr., 79, of Candler, N.C., died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. A native of Waterville, he was born Aug. 28, 1939, to the late Henry L. Alley and Adrienne R. (Demers) Alley. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 and in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1960-1961, where he served as security for the Admiral aboard the Galveston CLG3. After his service to his country, he worked as a firefighter with both Augusta and Fairfield fire departments. He graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He worked for the Somerset County Sheriff's Department and worked in law enforcement for 20 years in Bucksport and Lincoln, serving as patrolman, sergeant and corporal before retiring. He moved to Candler in 1994 and worked for 15 years at Milkco, Inc. He always had a good work ethic and an easy smile.
He loved his family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren. A true American patriot, he was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed reading, the outdoors and loved trout fishing with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed having spirited conversations about current events with his son.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Audrey Hewes and Dee Proctor, and brother Roger Alley.
He is survived by two daughters, Eileen Alley and partner, Mark Gifford, of Bucksport, Billie Jeanne Atwood and husband, John of Bucksport, son, Louis A. Alley Jr. and wife, Rebekah of Sylva, N.C.; one brother, Frank "Tom/Cuz" Alley and wife, Gloria of Benton; grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Alyssa, and Ellis Alley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A gathering was held at Anders-Rice Funeral Home in Asheville, N.C.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 26, 2019