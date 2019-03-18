Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorrie MacGowan. View Sign

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - By all who knew her, Lorrie was a tour de force with exceptional joie de vivre! Her mother was from Paris and Lorrie always treasured her French family heritage. Being raised in Waterville, Maine during the Great Depression helped forge her determination to succeed. Exceling in secretarial skills, she was one of Henry Kaiser's personal secretaries in Oakland, Calif. when Kaiser Industry's was building a Liberty ship per day.In 1944, she married John "Jack" H. MacGowan in Alameda, Calif. While raising five children in Manhasset, N.Y., she was a highly respected school secretary who received her Associates degree in Liberal Arts from Adelphi University. She was a passionate supporter and cheerleader of all her children's interests. She and Jack moved to Newport R.I. in the 1970s, becoming deeply involved in many America's Cup campaigns and major international sailing events in which their children participated. Retiring in North Kingstown, R.I. in the 1980's, Lorrie and Jack were instrumental in organizing CONCERN, an environment watch group. They also served as administrators and Docents for







