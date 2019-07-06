Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Sebastian Catholic Church Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON – Lorraine "Winch" Z. (DeRoche) Richards, 91, wife of the late Alexander J. Richards, Jr. of Madison, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in her home of 62 years.



Lorraine was born in Madison on Jan. 3, 1928, to John and Mary Ann (LeBlanc) DeRoche. She graduated from Madison High School and was a lifelong resident of the town.



She married her husband, Alex, on July 10, 1948, and they shared 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2004. Lorraine was employed for many years at the former Norrwock Shoe Factory in Skowhegan. Later in life, she worked as a cafeteria employee in the Madison school system, enjoying that time with her coworkers and the students.



In her free time, Lorraine loved playing Bingo, chatting over a glass of wine, going to the beach, and traveling with her husband and dear friends. She especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and their friends, affectionately becoming "Gram" to so many people.



Lorraine is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Elaine and Jeff Lloyd of Madison; her grandson, Justin Lloyd of Peabody, Mass., her granddaughter, Emily and husband David Fullerton of South Portland; her great-granddaughter, Isla Lorraine Fullerton; sister-in-law Geraldine DeRoche of Norridgewock; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alex; infant son, Gary; infant granddaughter, Jessica; and her siblings, Anna, Ernest, Clarence, Rene, Norman, Norris, and Delia.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison. A graveside burial will follow at Fr. Rasle Cemetery in Madison.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Katrina, Dee, and Robin, as well as the special nurses and personal caregivers of Maine General Homecare & Hospice. They provided the wonderful care that allowed Lorraine to remain in her home.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to: Maine General



Home Care and Hospice



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903







