AUGUSTA - Lorraine R. (Castonguay) Noel passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Augusta, on Nov. 4, 1941, the second daughter of Roland L. and Marguerite (Rodrigue) Castonguay.



Lorraine graduated from St. Augustine School in 1955, Cony High School in 1959, and Central Beauty School in 1960. She was licensed as a hairdresser in the State of Maine. Later on, she took courses at UMA.



Lorraine married Paul L. Noel of Lewiston on Nov. 3, 1961 in St. Augustine Church and they made their home in Augusta. That beautiful friendship was forever altered when Paul died suddenly in September 2002. They danced 'til the end.



There were three stages in her employment career. The first, as a hairdresser, where she worked for Geraldine Marceau and later for Arnold Lawrence. The second was for Cottle's on Willow Street where she enjoyed the title of front-end manager. The third was at the VA Center at Togus where she wore many hats, specifically, typing pool as a clerk, then in finance/fiscal service as payroll supervisor, accounts receivable, and lastly as accounts receivable technician for MCCR.



Lorraine was involved in several organizations, namely, St. Agnes Circle #713, Daughters of Isabella where she served in many capacities, earning the achievement of regent for three separate terms of office. She was also the editor of the Circle's newsletter since 1972. She was also a member of AARP and Le Club Calumet. She loved her participation in the Ruby Gems of the Red Hat Society and was very active in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), both, at the chapter level, where she served as chapter president for two terms and chapter secretary for several years. At the federation level, she served in several offices rising to federation president for two terms. As an active member of the Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Lorraine served at the district and state levels. She held several offices at the district level, achieving the office of Augusta district president for two terms. She served as commission chair for legislation at the state level and was its delegate to the Women's Legislative Council.



Lorraine's involvement with her Parish was her great love. She served at St. Augustine Church of St. Michael Parish. Her service began on the school board of St. Augustine School for six years. She continued as a lector for over 20 years; as Eucharistic minister for over 15 years, and finally as an alter server for funerals.



Lorraine loved to travel, do crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, play cards and board games, and crochet. She was a genius with the crochet hook and many benefited from her Christmas ornaments and beautiful creations.



Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her parents; and her sister, Germaine Cook.



She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Noel and his wife, Cathy Burnham of Albuquerque, N.M.; and daughters: Jennifer Muddyman of Chelsea and Margaret Noel of Augusta; grandchildren: Connor, Brittaney and Anna; her sister, Jeanne Vigue and her husband, Vern, her brother, Bob Castonguay and his wife, Donna; sisters-in-law: Pauline Bosse and her husband, Real, Irene Harvey and her husband, Joe, Cecile Brume and her husband, Ralph; brother-in-law, Normand Noel and his wife, Sally; several nieces and nephews and oh! so many cousins.



Relatives and friends may visit on Sunday, April 7 from 2-6 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



St. Michael School,



56 Sewall St.,



Augusta, ME, 04330, or



Le Club Calumet



Education Foundation,



334 West River Rd.,



Augusta, ME, 04330, or



St. Agnes Circle #713,



Daughters of Isabella



Scholarship Fund,



36 Cummings Ave.,



Augusta, ME, 04330.







16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta , ME 04330
(207) 622-9311

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close