WATERVILLE - Lorraine F. Chipman, 87 of Waterville, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1931, a daughter of Arthur and Carmeline Drouin.
She attended Waterville High School, later marrying Richard A. Chipman at the age of 21.
Lorraine was preceded in her death by her husband of 57 years. Lorraine and Richard had two children, Donna Dionne and Pamela Dudley.
Lorraine worked as a custodian at Colby College for 23 years, retiring to enjoy a summer home on Great Pond in Belgrade. There, she enjoyed gardening, decorating, and cooking for her loved ones. She enjoyed taking trips to the coast with friends and family to her favorite spot, Young's in Belfast.
Her family would tell you that there was never a day she was not ready and dolled up for any occasion. She enjoyed weekly visits with her hairdresser of nearly 30 years, Karen, and later, Cindy, both of which she loved dearly.
Lorraine was the matriarch of her family and was loved dearly by them and others, who she had met in her years.
She is survived by her sister, Janine Fitton; her daughter, Donna Dionne and her significant other, John Fisher of Vassalboro; her daughter, Pamela Dudley of Waterville; her grandchildren, Justin Dudley and his significant other, Shari Jordan, his son, Ethan Dudley; Elizabeth Dudley and her significant other, Aaron Frey; Erron Dionne and her four children, Zachary Dionne, Jasmine Michaud, and Meadow Laflamme and Bodi Laflamme; great-granddaughter, Ava Millay; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to join for a graveside memorial service and celebration of her life to be held on June 1, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville, starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences, and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 12, 2019