SKOWHEGAN - Lorraine E. (Billings) Burkhart, 88, passed away August 26, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born Sept. 15, 1930 in Oak Bluffs, Mass., the daughter of Ralph and Nellie (Billing) Billings.She graduated from Bloomfield Academy in 1949, she and her husband owned and operated Burke's Veggie and Natural Food Stand for several years making friends with the locals, after closing the stand, she then worked as the activities director at the Redington Memorial Home for over 30 years. In Lorraine's pastime she loved spending time with her family and friends, she liked attending rug making classes, fishing with her husband, and children and her love for word search puzzles was never ending.Lorraine is survived by daughter, Debbie Blanchet and husband Steve of Canaan, two sons, Michael Burkhart and wife Kim of Augusta, Gregory Burkhart and significant other, Casey Holt, and daughter Samantha of Skowhegan; grandson, Nicholas Blanchet and wife Heather of Skowhegan, two granddaughters, Amy Blodgett and husband Ben of Skowhegan, Katelyn Burkhart of Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Blodgett of Skowhegan, Brynn and Gage Blanchet of Skowhegan; friends, Hope, Tyler, Cody and Brittany, all of Skowhegan. Lorraine also leaves behind her beloved cat, MittensA private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Mark Tanner.The family would like to thank Redington Fairview General Hospital ER Department, Mid Maine Medical Center CICU, and Androscoggin Hospice House In Auburn.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lorraine's memory to theSomerset Humane SocietyP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 4, 2019

