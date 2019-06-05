Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver St. Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Lorraine (Dustin) Dufour, 87, died peacefully in her Winslow home surrounded by her loving family, on June 1, 2019. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Waterville, the second eldest daughter of Anthony and Bernadette (Pellerin) Fortin.Lorraine married Harlan Dustin of Oakland in 1949. They were married for thirty six years until Harlan passed away in 1985. They had three daughters and two sons, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She married Roger Dufour of Sidney, and St. Petersburg, Fla. in 1987. Roger had four daughters, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.Lorraine stated, " She had been blessed in life to have two good husbands who shared her values of family and children." After marrying Roger, Lorraine moved to Sidney, then to Winslow. Roger passed away in 2006. During the last years of Lorraine's life she shared the company of Roy Blood, who died in 2018.Lorraine was a devout Catholic, and a woman of deep sustaining faith. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Theresa's parish in Oakland, where she served as an active member of St. Theresa's guild, the parish counsel, and as a CCD teacher. Lorraine became a Eucharistic minister, volunteering at Thayer Hospital for many years. She also served as a Eucharistic minister for Notre Dame in Waterville, St. John's in Winslow, and Holy Cross in St. Petersburg.While in her fifties, Lorraine learned to play the organ becoming an accomplished organist. She enjoyed playing at home and at St. Theresa's church. She also sang in church choirs with a strong, lovely voice.Lorraine is survived by her beloved children and spouses. Kate and husband Michael Mainen of Castine, Gary and wife Patricia Dustin of Belgrade and Florida, Nancy and husband Ron Shorty of Fairfield, Lisa Finemore and partner Gary Knight of Oakland, and Paul Dustin of Augusta; stepchildren, Denise and friend Royal of Herdon, Va., Helen and Scott Davis of Sidney, Cindy and Todd Fletcher of Sidney, and Anita and John Berger of Mechanicsville, Md.; grandchildren, Travis Dustin, Lars Johnson, Andrea Shorty, Brooke Dillon, Ashley Finemore, Jasper Dustin, David Shorty, Rebekah Shorty, Abbie Altmaier, Emily Dustin, and Matthew Dustin; stepgrandchildren, Chris and Joey Royal, Elizabeth and Katherine Davis, Benjamin and Danny Berger; and numerous great- grandchildren; four beloved sisters, Gloria Rose of Simsbury, Conn., Mary Ann Coates and husband Robert of Randolph, Rita Webber of Bullhead City, Ariz., Jeanne Shay and husband Warren of Skowhegan; a brother, Albert Fortin and wife Francine of Oakland, sister-in-law, Elaine Fortin of Melbourne, Fla., sister and brothers-in-law, Jane and John Bickford of Oakland; as well as special nieces and nephews.Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved parents, Anthony and Bernadette Fortin; sister, Madeline DuCharme, and brother, Richard Fortin.The family would like to express their thanks to Diane, Norma, Dawn, Lisa , and Maine General Hospice Services for their compassionate personal and professional home care of Lorraine.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. A private burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







