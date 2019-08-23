Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine C. Greene. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Notre Dame de Lourdes Water St. Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Lorraine C. Greene, 84, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born Jan. 14, 1935 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Edward Hunter Sr. and Georgianna (Goodness) Hunter.



Lorraine graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1953.



She married her husband of 65 years, William A. Greene, on Dec. 6, 1953 at Notre Dame de Lourdes in Skowhegan where she was a faithful communicant all her life.



Lorraine was a clerk at the Somerset County Registry of deeds for 24 years from 1976 until 2000. She spent many years as a homemaker while raising her children.



There was nothing Lorraine treasured more than spending time with her family. She always made sure to make all birthdays and every holiday special. Anyone that knew her was aware that she was honest to a fault, always put others before herself, and if you told her something confidentially, she has that secret with her in heaven.



She enjoyed cheering and occasionally cussing at her favorite teams the Red Sox and the Patriots while watching with her husband Bill. She had a great sense of humor, loved to play cards, going on day trips with her friends, whom lovingly greeted as, "Here comes The Wreck". She loved meeting with her friends at McDonald's in the afternoon for coffee.



She leaves behind her husband William of Skowhegan; her five children, Linda Moore of Winslow, Donna Parsons and her husband Randy of Skowhegan, Cathy Gifford and her husband John Sr. of Oakland, Johnny Greene and his wife Julie of Winslow, Julie Greene and her fiancé Joey Marcoux of Winslow; her grandchildren, Jessica Gale (Mike), Woody Moore (Becky), Scott Clukey, Chad Clukey (Kate), J.C. Gifford (Jess), Lindsay Skilling (Jay), Samantha Plourd (Austin), Nicole Price (Kody), Michelle Bernier (Ray), Natalie Greene, Izaak Gajowski; her great-grandchildren, Reece, Reagan, Gracie, Owen, Jake, Sophia, Peyton, Ella, Penelope, Ava, Jacoby, Beverly, and one more due on Christmas Day!



She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Martha Ouellette (David), Mary Butler (Dennis) and family, Steve Hunter (Carolyn) and family, Pat Chasse, Carolyn Nieves (Ray) and family, Jim Chasse (Gemma) and family.



She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Gerald Chasse and his wife Lillian, Charles Hunter and his wife Theresa, Edward Hunter Jr.; her mother and father-in-law, Jack Greene and Gladys Greene; son-in-law, Chip Moore; brother-in-law, J.B. Greene; two great-grandchildren, Bret Gifford and one special angel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27 at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes, Water St., Skowhegan, with burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery, North Ave., Skowhegan.



A special thanks to Sandra Bacon for the wonderful care that she provided to their mom and the support she provided to the family as well and special thanks to Dr. Polkingham and his staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.







Published in Central Maine on Aug. 23, 2019

