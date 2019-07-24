Lorna Mary (Clark) Suarez

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Sidney Cemetery
River Road
Sidney, ME
Obituary
GENEVA, Switzerland - Lorna Mary Clark Suarez, daughter of Samuel and Doris Clark, died at age 79 on March 16, 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland. She was the wife of Humbert Suarez, who worked for the United Nations.

She is survived by her husband, Humbert of Geneva; three children, Humbert of Scarsdale, N.Y., daughter, Helga of Cuzco, Peru and son, Houlrick of Geneva. She also has a brother, Stephen Clark of Scarborough and a sister, Jean Clark of Albuquerque, N.M.

Lorna was educated in the Oakland school system, Colburn Classical Institute and Gorddard College.

There will be a memorial service at the Sidney Cemetery, on the River Road in Sidney, on August 3 at 2 p.m. Friends are welcome to attend.

Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019
