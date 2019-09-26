Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Lea Lane (Lidstone) Monson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE – Lorna Lea (Lidstone) Lane Monson, died Sept. 24, 2019, at Woodlands Senior Residences in Waterville, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 26, 1941 in Wilton, the only daughter of Theredon Lidstone and Janette May (Clark) Lidstone.



She graduated from Wilton Academy in 1959 and Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1971 with a degree in nursing.



Lorna enjoyed many careers throughout her life, always ready for the next challenge. She enjoyed decorating cakes and making gingerbread houses with and for family and friends. Her most recent gingerbread creation was with her grand-niece, Hope Hill. Lorna always had a quick retort and a hearty laugh, and anyone who knew her would agree.



She lived in New Hampshire for many years, later moving to back to Maine. On May 21, 2016, she married William Monson in Unity. They lived in Palermo and wintered in Lakeland, Fla.



Lorna is survived by two daughters, Faith Lane Pursell and her husband Craig of Gouldsboro and Michele (Lane) Bogardus and her husband Christopher of Auburn, N.H.; their father and her first husband Hayden Lane of Chester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Kathryn LaRosee, Rachael (Pursell) Galvin, Phillip Pursell and Alexandra (Bogardus) Schrader and her husband Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Sam Galvin and Owen Lee Nolting; four brothers, David Lidstone of Concord, N.H., Vincent Lidstone and his wife Janet of Trenton, Ga., Ralph Lidstone and his wife Jeannie of New Sharon, and Mel Lidstone and his wife, Shirley of Unity; nieces and nephews, Leal, Shiloh, Salem, Danica, Christopher, Lauri, David J. and Holly; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband William Monson who passed away on Dec. 27, 2017; her parents Theredon Lidstone and Janette May (Clark) Lidstone; and an infant daughter Rhonda Jean Lane.



Special thanks to VNA Home Health and Hospice in Waterville for the wonderful care given to her in her final days. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.



You are invited to visit her memorial wall at



In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to VNA Home Health Hospice



325C Kennedy



Memorial Dr.



Waterville, ME 04901







