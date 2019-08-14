Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Demkowicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Loretta Demkowicz, 95, passed into God's care on July 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. The daughter of immigrant parents from Poland, Albert Karbowski and Margaret Karbowski Zench, was educated in New Jersey public schools and attended the University of Maine in Farmington. She was a member of the "Greatest Generation" that experienced the Great Depression and was employed by Western Electric as an inspector of telegraph communication panels that contributed to winning World War II. In Maine, she started a workshop for challenged children and adults at Hilltop School and served as principal of the CCD at Sacred Heart Parish, Waterville. She was a prolific artist in several media for which she won numerous awards and, along with her husband Andrew, were longtime members of United Maine Craftsmen. She served on the Waterville Zoning Board and was awarded the Exchange Club's "Book of Golden Deeds" in 1969 for her dedication to community service. She enjoyed the opportunity to act in several major motion films. Loretta's parents, husband and two sisters predeceased her. She is survived by sister, Stella Kaminski; daughter, Joyce Henckler and husband, Donald, their two sons, Adam Henckler and wife, Laura, and their children, Alyssa and Cameron, Aaron Henckler and wife, Mara, and son, Griffin; and her son, Robert Demkowicz and wife, Michele, and daughter, Mackenzie Bowe and husband, Daniel; and many nieces and nephews. A fall family ceremony will be held at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.







ORLANDO, Fla. - Loretta Demkowicz, 95, passed into God's care on July 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. The daughter of immigrant parents from Poland, Albert Karbowski and Margaret Karbowski Zench, was educated in New Jersey public schools and attended the University of Maine in Farmington. She was a member of the "Greatest Generation" that experienced the Great Depression and was employed by Western Electric as an inspector of telegraph communication panels that contributed to winning World War II. In Maine, she started a workshop for challenged children and adults at Hilltop School and served as principal of the CCD at Sacred Heart Parish, Waterville. She was a prolific artist in several media for which she won numerous awards and, along with her husband Andrew, were longtime members of United Maine Craftsmen. She served on the Waterville Zoning Board and was awarded the Exchange Club's "Book of Golden Deeds" in 1969 for her dedication to community service. She enjoyed the opportunity to act in several major motion films. Loretta's parents, husband and two sisters predeceased her. She is survived by sister, Stella Kaminski; daughter, Joyce Henckler and husband, Donald, their two sons, Adam Henckler and wife, Laura, and their children, Alyssa and Cameron, Aaron Henckler and wife, Mara, and son, Griffin; and her son, Robert Demkowicz and wife, Michele, and daughter, Mackenzie Bowe and husband, Daniel; and many nieces and nephews. A fall family ceremony will be held at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close